Scroll for the photo. It comes as Demi continues to make headlines for wearing clothes, with the British bombshell now fronting clothing brand Pretty Little Thing, a gig she proudly announced in October 2020.

The gorgeous shot, showing Demi with a sultry and sideways gaze, came with the brunette shot indoors, against a while wall, and absolutely popping against it. Demi was posing in only a bold red plastic-feel coat worn open, with matching gloves upping the glam as she highlighted the famous cleavage, with class.