Kara Del Toro Is A Bronzed Goddess In A Simple Yet Sexy White Swimsuit

Kara Del Toro rocks a strapless gown at a movie premiere.
Gettyimages | Frederick M. Brown
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a stunning shot in which she rocked a white one-piece swimsuit.

Though she didn't include any information regarding where the swimsuit was from, she tagged the Instagram page of France Duque and Jesse Rambis, a duo specializing in photography, marketing and more, indicating that she collaborated with them in some capacity

The picture was taken outdoors, and Kara posed while immersed in crystal clear water up to her thighs.

Beach Babe

A white sand beach was visible in the background, and Kara had waded in until the water reached just above her knees, grazing the lower portion of her thighs. There was still plenty of skin on display in her one-piece, which was a stark white hue that contrasted against her bronzed skin.

The swimsuit had thick straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her sculpted arms are, and a plunging neckline that dipped scandalously low in the front. The neckline had a subtle zipper that was partially undone, and Kara had a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display.

Buxom Bombshell

The material clung to her fit figure, hugging her ample assets and nipping in at her slim waist. The bottoms had a high-cut silhouette, with the fabric stretching over her hips in a way that showcased her shapely lower body. 

She posed with one hand on the small of her back, and brought the other up to her tousled tresses. Her hair cascaded down her chest and back in loose curls that were blowing slightly in the wind, adding to the goddess vibes she was serving up in the share.

Dangerous Curves

Kara added a few accessories to finish off the look, including a pair of large hoop earrings. She also layered several bangles on one arm, and the gleaming golden bracelets were spread out along her forearm as she posed for the shot.

Kara's eyes were closed, her face turned towards the sun, allowing it to illuminate her flawless features. She paired the post with a simple caption directing her fans to her Instagram bio, and her followers couldn't get enough of the steamy image.

Fan Favorite

The post racked up over 17,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as 142 comments from her audience.

"A flawless shot of a true goddess so perfect so gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Stunning," another follower chimed in.

"Incredible Kara!" a third fan exclaimed, including two flame emoji and two praise hands emoji in the complimentary comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara stunned her fans with a share in which she rocked a daring tie-dye top and jeans while out grabbing an iced coffee.

