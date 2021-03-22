Trending Stories
Abby Dowse Is 'Day Dreaming' In Thigh-High Fishnets & White Lingerie

Abby Dowse takes a selfie rocking a hot pink crop top and matching miniskirt.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 3 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, in which she included two sizzling shots taken while she was lounging in bed.

The photos were captured indoors, and Abby reclined on a bed covered in white linens, with several plumped pillows visible in the background. A sleek, modern nightstand topped with a few books and a small lamp was positioned to the right of the bed, and the floor was covered in beige carpeting.

The neutral spot provided the perfect backdrop for Abby's bronzed glow to take center stage.

Woman In White

The lingerie set Abby wore in the update was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has rocked on her page countless times before. She tagged the retailer's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, in case her fans were interested in picking up the set for themselves.

The top featured thin straps that provided a silhouette for standard bra cups, but they weren't completely filled out with fabric. Instead, a sprinkle of delicate lace and floral embellishments were positioned artfully over her ample assets, creating a peek-a-boo vibe.

Bronzed Goddess

Thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the top ended just below her breasts, placing plenty of her toned stomach on display. She also showcased a tantalizing amount of cleavage in the skimpy garment.

Abby paired the barely-there top with some matching bottoms that consisted of a large triangular piece of semi-sheer mesh fabric with crisp white trim along the edges.

The bottoms were a high-cut style with the sides stretching over her hips, and there were some lacy embellishments on either side to draw the eye to her curvaceous figure.

Blond Beauty

Abby finished off the look with a few accessories, the most notable of which was a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings with lace trim along the top. She had her legs extended, and they looked a mile long as she posted for the sultry share. She also wore a few delicate layered gold necklaces, a bracelet, and a ring on each hand for a bit of metallic embellishment.

Her long blond locks were styled in textured curls that cascaded down her back in an effortless look.

Curvaceous Queen

She had a pillow positioned behind her and rested her elbows on it while she posted for the steamy shares, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up over 41,100 likes within 10 hours of going live, as well as 652 comments from her followers.

Abby loves to showcase her flawless figure for her eager audience. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted an update in which she rocked another Fashion Nova look, a two-piece black swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

