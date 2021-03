Scroll for the photo. Kaley, known for her fuss-free and affordable ways and even deeming her Amazon nightgowns an "essential item" amid the pandemic, had posted to shout out Egyptian Magic. The photo showed "The Flight Attendant" star all wink and inside her $12 million Hidden Hills mansion.

Kaley, wearing a simple speck gray sweater and a gold necklace, was fresh-faced with absolutely zero makeup, looking gorgeous and opening that mouth for an eye-catching finish. "In [sic] letting you in on my secret weapon," she began.