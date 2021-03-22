Trending Stories
Dove Cameron Unbuttoned For Wild Night Car Ride

Dove Cameron close up
DoveCameron/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Dove Cameron is unleashing her inner wild child for late-night weekend car rides, and she's broadcasting it for her 40.7 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old "Descendants" actress and singer's Sunday post was heavy on the random feel and big on the car action, with the former Disney star including everything from her lunchtime lox bagel sandwiches to her home flowers. Definitely catching the eye was the blonde's open-air spin, one that came free-spirited, with music, and with one open jacket. Check it out below.

Giving 'Em Something To Watch

Dove Cameron kitchen selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Dove makes headlines for her rigorous workouts and jaw-dropping splits ahead of "Powerpuff Girls." Dove's post, opening with an all-skin shot showing her edgy tattoos, quickly included some action, with a night-time video showing the Flawless Beauty face at the wheel, uninhibited, smiling, and in an unbuttoned plaid jacket flashing a tight black tank top underneath.

Dove was seen driving with the wind in her hair, with the video followed by a ton more photos.

See The Spin!

Dove then included Instagram's much-adored food trend with her smoked salmon bagels, also going with some quotes, plus a racy shot of herself in a sheer white shirt and bra. The "We Belong" singer, wrote: "Phew" in her caption, with the post now sitting at 1 million likes.

Dove getting snapped up by CW comes as she continues to expand the other side of her career, with new music. "LazyBaby" follows 2020-released single "We Belong." See the killer car spin and more photos below!

Grateful To Be Alive

DoveCameron/Instagram

A gushing post from Dove earlier this year came with a closed-eye selfie and the cherub-faced star thanking fans.

"I’m happy to be alive. it’s very intense here. i’m feeling everything all at once and i can barely contain it. it’s good !! it’s painful !! i’m writing a lot of music right now. i’m excited to share it with you, all my feelings about this," she wrote, adding: "I love you . thank you." See more photos after the jump.

Spreading Positivity

Dove Cameron self care selfie
DoveCameron/Instagram

Dove, reaching out to her fans, continued: "Please allow yourselves to grieve and cry and scream and strip naked and run and dance and truly express because this life is FAST and it’s ALL AVAILABLE TO US if we are brave enough to believe we deserve it !!"

Cameron also remains in the news for being newly-single, with December 2020 marking her split from actor Thomas Doherty. The former couple was together nearly four years. Dove confirmed the split happened in October.

