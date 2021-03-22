Dove Cameron Unbuttoned For Wild Night Car Ride

Dove Cameron is unleashing her inner wild child for late-night weekend car rides, and she's broadcasting it for her 40.7 million Instagram followers. The 25-year-old "Descendants" actress and singer's Sunday post was heavy on the random feel and big on the car action, with the former Disney star including everything from her lunchtime lox bagel sandwiches to her home flowers. Definitely catching the eye was the blonde's open-air spin, one that came free-spirited, with music, and with one open jacket. Check it out below.