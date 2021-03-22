Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Josh Richardson, James Johnson & Josh Green In Proposed Trade

Kyle Lowry attacking the basket
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran players who are being frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Lowry may have recently expressed his desire to retire in Toronto but as the Raptors continue to drop in the Eastern Conference standings, most people believe that it would be best for both parties to go into separate directions before the 2021 trade deadline.

Instead of wasting the entire season with the Raptors, Lowry is better off being traded to a team that is at least aiming to reach the postseason.

Kyle Lowry To Dallas

Kyle Lowry pasing the ball
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

One of the dark-horse destinations for Lowry this season is the Dallas Mavericks. In a recent article, Brendan Purdue of Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge included the Lowry-to-Mavericks trade on his list of big deals that would shake the March 25 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Mavericks would send a package that includes Josh Richardson, James Johnson, and Josh Green to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry.

However, though Richardson, Johnson, and Green are enough to match Lowry's salary this season, the Mavericks may still need some future draft assets to convince the Raptors to make a deal.

Luka Doncic Gets All-Star Caliber Backcourt Mate

Despite his age, Lowry would still be an incredible addition to the Mavericks. With his ability to excel on the court with or without the ball in his hands, Purdue believes that Lowry would be the perfect backcourt partner for Luka Doncic.

"Lowry would be an awesome back-court partner for Luka Doncic. Lowry would be perfect for off-ball action while Luka is doing his thing and can carry the offensive load and play make if you need him to," Purdue wrote. "The veteran leadership and championship experience of Lowry would be very welcomed in Dallas as they look to make a run towards the playoffs."

Kyle Lowry Gives Mavericks A Boost On Both Ends

Lowry's potential arrival in Dallas is expected to boost the Mavericks' offensive and defensive efficiencies that currently rank 9th, scoring 111.7 points per 100 possessions, and 24th, allowing 111.2 points per 100 possessions, respectively, per ESPN. Aside from giving them a very reliable third scoring option behind Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, Lowry could also help in terms of rebounding, playmaking, floor-spacing, and defending the perimeter.

This season, the 34-year-old floor general is averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Mavericks Create Own 'Big Three'

The acquisition of Lowry wouldn't make the Mavericks an instant favorite to represent the Western Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals. However, if he meshes well with Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks could form a "Big Three" that could give them a realistic chance of beating powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Utah Jazz in a best-of-seven series.

If things go well in his first year in Dallas, the Mavericks may consider extending their partnership with Lowry in the 2021 free agency.

