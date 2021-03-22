NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Acquire Kyle Lowry For Josh Richardson, James Johnson & Josh Green In Proposed Trade

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran players who are being frequently mentioned in various trade speculations. Lowry may have recently expressed his desire to retire in Toronto but as the Raptors continue to drop in the Eastern Conference standings, most people believe that it would be best for both parties to go into separate directions before the 2021 trade deadline.

Instead of wasting the entire season with the Raptors, Lowry is better off being traded to a team that is at least aiming to reach the postseason.