Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Hawks Could Engage In Blockbuster Trade Involving John Collins & Bogdan Bogdanovic

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Heat Possible, Tyler Herro Or Duncan Robinson As Main Trade Chip

NBA Rumors: Rockets, Magic Could Explore Three-Way Deal Involving Victor Oladipo & Aaron Gordon

Victor Oladipo celebrating Pacers' win
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo and his future with the Houston Rockets. When they acquired him from the Indiana Pacers in the four-team blockbuster deal centered on James Harden, most people expected Oladipo to be part of the Rockets' long-term plan. However, after he declined the contract extension that they recently offered, there are growing speculations around the league that the Rockets are actively shopping Oladipo before the 2021 trade deadline.

Victor Oladipo Linked To Former Team

As of now, the Rockets have already engaged in trade discussions with several teams involving Oladipo, including his former team, the Orlando Magic. According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Rockets and the Magic have talked about a deal centered on Oladipo and Aaron Gordon. However, for the deal to push through, the Rockets and the Magic would likely be needing to find a third team that would take Oladipo.

"League sources say the deal Houston and Orlando discussed would involve Gordon landing with the Rockets and Victor Oladipo going back to the Magic, the team that drafted him second overall in 2013, or to a third team. Oladipo would have no future in Orlando, league sources say, so finding a third team might be necessary."

Rockets Trying To Get Creative

Aaron Gordon preparing to attack the basket
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

O'Connor believes that the recent trade negotiation between the Rockets and the Magic showed that Houston's general manager Rafael Stone is trying to get creative in potential deals involving Oladipo. At first, most people were only expecting the Rockets to accept a trade package that includes a future first-round pick.

It seems like they are now willing to trade Oladipo for a player that could be part of their future plans in the post-Harden era. However, to acquire a player like Gordon, the Rockets should also be ready to part ways with some valuable assets.

Magic Not Interested In Bringing Victor Oladipo Back

It would only be reasonable for the Rockets and the Magic to find a third team that would help them facilitate the trade. While Gordon would be an intriguing fit with the Rockets' long-term plans, bringing Oladipo back to Orlando no longer makes any sense for the Magic, especially if they finally take a different route.

As O'Connor noted, Oladipo doesn't have a "future" in Orlando. At this point in his career, he would be better off being traded to a team that is currently competing for the NBA championship title.

Possible Third Team In Magic-Rockets Trade

With his health issues, inconsistent performance, and expiring deal, it's no longer surprising why some teams are reluctant to trade for Oladipo. However, if the Rockets would lower their asking price for the veteran shooting guard, they would have a better chance of finding him a new home before the 2021 trade deadline.

Some of the teams that could help the Rockets and the Magic facilitate a three-team trade involving Oladipo and Gordon include the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors,  Dallas Mavericks, and the Denver Nuggets.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics, Hawks Could Engage In Blockbuster Trade Involving John Collins & Bogdan Bogdanovic

March 22, 2021

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Heat Possible, Tyler Herro Or Duncan Robinson As Main Trade Chip

March 22, 2021

Camille Kostek Layers Bikinis In Pic With 'Big Foot'

March 22, 2021

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

March 21, 2021

Who Is Bella Thorne's Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo?

March 21, 2021

Britney Spears Reminded She Can Sing By Mom's Karaoke Footage

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.