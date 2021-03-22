NBA Rumors: Rockets, Magic Could Explore Three-Way Deal Involving Victor Oladipo & Aaron Gordon

O'Connor believes that the recent trade negotiation between the Rockets and the Magic showed that Houston's general manager Rafael Stone is trying to get creative in potential deals involving Oladipo. At first, most people were only expecting the Rockets to accept a trade package that includes a future first-round pick.

It seems like they are now willing to trade Oladipo for a player that could be part of their future plans in the post-Harden era. However, to acquire a player like Gordon, the Rockets should also be ready to part ways with some valuable assets.