NBA Rumors: Rockets, Magic Could Explore Three-Way Deal Involving Victor Oladipo & Aaron Gordon

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo and his future with the Houston Rockets. When they acquired him from the Indiana Pacers in the four-team blockbuster deal centered on James Harden, most people expected Oladipo to be part of the Rockets' long-term plan. However, after he declined the contract extension that they recently offered, there are growing speculations around the league that the Rockets are actively shopping Oladipo before the 2021 trade deadline.