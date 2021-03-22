NBA Rumors: Celtics, Hawks Could Engage In Blockbuster Trade Involving John Collins & Bogdan Bogdanovic

The Boston Celtics are one of the aspiring contenders that are highly expected to make a big move before the 2021 trade deadline. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum may have blossomed into All-Star caliber players in the 2020-21 NBA season but with their current performance as a team, they obviously need more star power on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

In the past months, the Celtics have already been linked to several players who are rumored to be available on the trading block.