Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

US Politics

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Heat Possible, Tyler Herro Or Duncan Robinson As Main Trade Chip

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Heat Possible, Tyler Herro Or Duncan Robinson As Main Trade Chip

Kyle Lowry celebrates after hearing ref's call
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After a disappointing start, the Miami Heat have finally their way back to the playoff race in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, they have won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-21 record. However, despite the improvements that they have shown with their performance on both ends of the floor, the Heat must be aware that they still need to make major upgrades on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals this year.

Heat Emerging As Favorite Landing Spot For Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry pointing to the Raptors' bench
Gettyimages | Elsa

With the emergence of the Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden in the Eastern Conference, the Heat should strongly consider adding more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the players who are currently being heavily linked to Miami is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Heat are pursuing a deal for Lowry "harder than anyone." Lowry may have recently expressed his desire to retire as a Raptor but if he gets moved, he reportedly considered the Heat as his preferred trade destination because of his relationship with Jimmy Butler.

Potential Trade Package Heat Could Offer To Raptors

However, bringing Lowry to South Beach won't be easy for Pat Riley. Despite his age and expiring contract, the Raptors are still expected to demand some valuable assets in return for the veteran point guard. As O'Connor noted, the Raptors could ask for a package centered on Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from the Heat in the potential deal involving Lowry.

"The Raptors would require at least Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Miami in any potential deal, sources added. And since Lowry makes $30 million, the Heat would need to give about $24 million in total salary. Goran Dragic, who makes $18 million and has a team option for next season, would likely need to be included (or Kelly Olynyk, who makes $12.6 million)."

Duncan Robinson More Reasonable Trade Chip Than Tyler Herro

It's easy to understand why the Raptors are seeking a huge haul for Lowry. He may already be 34 and in the final year of his contract, but he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. This season, he's posting incredible numbers, averaging 17.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 7.5 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

However, between the two young players that the Raptors are demanding, O'Connor believes that Robinson is the only "reasonable centerpiece" of the trade package. If the Raptors insist on Herro, they should immediately pass on the deal and just wait for the 2021 free agency to go after the veteran point guard.

Kyle Lowry On-Court Impact On Heat

Lowry would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Heat. His arrival in South Beach would help them improve their offensive efficiency that currently ranks No. 25 in the league, scoring 105.9 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN. With the years he spent with Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan in Toronto, Lowry wouldn't have a hard time making himself fit alongside a ball-dominant superstar like Butler in Miami.

Also, O'Connor thinks that Lowry's fit with Adebayo would be perfect. They could either run pick and rolls or the veteran point guard could be utilized as a weapon in Adebayo's handoff actions.

Latest Headlines

Camille Kostek Layers Bikinis In Pic With 'Big Foot'

March 22, 2021

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

March 21, 2021

Who Is Bella Thorne's Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo?

March 21, 2021

Britney Spears Reminded She Can Sing By Mom's Karaoke Footage

March 21, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

March 21, 2021

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.