With the emergence of the Brooklyn Nets' "Big Three" of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden in the Eastern Conference, the Heat should strongly consider adding more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo before the 2021 trade deadline. One of the players who are currently being heavily linked to Miami is veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, the Heat are pursuing a deal for Lowry "harder than anyone." Lowry may have recently expressed his desire to retire as a Raptor but if he gets moved, he reportedly considered the Heat as his preferred trade destination because of his relationship with Jimmy Butler.