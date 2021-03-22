After a disappointing start, the Miami Heat have finally their way back to the playoff race in the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season. As of now, they have won six of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 22-21 record. However, despite the improvements that they have shown with their performance on both ends of the floor, the Heat must be aware that they still need to make major upgrades on their roster in order to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals this year.