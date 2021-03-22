Camille Kostek Layers Bikinis In Pic With 'Big Foot'

When one of Camille's followers asked her where her bikini came from, she teased that her fans will have to wait a bit for her answer.

"I can share those details soooon," she wrote.

She went on to explain that she was withholding the information because "it’s not out just yet."

While Camille's bikini was a hot topic in the comments section, scores of her followers were more concerned about the state of the model's relationship with Gronk. The couple has been dating for over half a decade, and it seems as though some fans think that it's past time for Gronk to get down on one knee.

"Time to put a ring on it," wrote one fan.

"Where is the ring gronk," another message read.

Gronk's big feet also got a little love.

"You know what they say about big feet," commented one admirer.