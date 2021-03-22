Camille Kostek Layers Bikinis In Pic With 'Big Foot'

Camille Kostek layered two bikini tops for an ocean outing. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model had a close encounter with "big foot" on a boat, and the moment was captured on camera. She shared the pic on her Instagram page over the weekend.
The owner of the aforementioned oversized extremity was her boyfriend, NFL star Rob Gronkowski. His not-so-little piggies occupied most of the lower right corner of the photo, while Camille was the center of attention. The photo of the power pair had a number of fans begging them to just get hitched already.