Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

Celebrities

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

US Politics

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

Britney Spears Reminded She Can Sing By Mom's Karaoke Footage

Britney Spears smiles at an event
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears has shared never-before-seen footage of herself singing karaoke in Singapore - a video the 39-year-old's mother Lynne Spears sent her over the weekend. On Saturday, and posting for her 28.8 million Instagram followers, the "Toxic" singer posted a video now viewed over 4 million times, one seeing the star adorably admit that the confidence boost was welcome. Spears' mom had reminded her that "I can sing," with the stunning footage indeed showing the blonde delivering some killer vocals. Check it out below.

Don't Say She Can't Sing

Britney Spears in strappy top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney, for many years compared to power-house singer Christina Aguilera, with the "Lady Marmalade" songstress' fans largely feeling Xtina has the upper hand, shared footage of herself much younger and during one of her first solo trips abroad.

The unfussy video, seeing Spears stunning in a spaghetti-strap black dress as she belted out a number, showed her back in 1998. The Grammy winner, swaying her hips and putting her all into the music, delivered a flawless number, with the caption then melting hearts.

See The Karaoke Below!

Britney Spears in tight dress
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney took to her caption, gushing about her mom and writing: "Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤 !!!! She said “You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!” I’ve actually never watched this performance …"

"It’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying “WOW Singapore” 🇸🇬😍!!!!!" she added.

Scroll for more photos after the video.

Not A Debate For Fans

Britney Spears smiles in a crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney's fanbase, currently supporting her amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship and The New York Times-released "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, have been flooding the comments section, and it doesn't look like they ever thought Britney couldn't sing. "Don’t forget you are a POP ICON of our generation! Never forget Queen!!! 😍👏❤️❤️" leads the way.

"You have no idea how much we miss you. We miss your voice and cant wait to hear it again," another added. Britney hasn't just been singing. Scroll for her tiny shorts pajama dance. 

Dancing Her Heart Out

Britney Spears dancing in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Spears, who remains tight-lipped on her legal dramas, has been instead channeling her energy into home dances, ones the singer's fans are accustomed to. The most recent one brought a tiny white crop top and minuscule pastel shorts, with Britney seen twirling at rapid speed and flaunting her killer body while dancing to both lyrical music and Nine Inch Nails track "Closer."

Britney has since been spotted in her first public sighting since the documentary, hitting up a local Starbucks, where she only grabbed ice water.  

Latest Headlines

Carmen Electra Wants Eyes Up Top In Sheer Undies

March 21, 2021

Who Is Bella Thorne's Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo?

March 21, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

March 21, 2021

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

March 21, 2021

Chanel West Coast All Cake With Beverly Hills Backside

March 21, 2021

Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.