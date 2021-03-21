Britney Spears Reminded She Can Sing By Mom's Karaoke Footage

Britney Spears has shared never-before-seen footage of herself singing karaoke in Singapore - a video the 39-year-old's mother Lynne Spears sent her over the weekend. On Saturday, and posting for her 28.8 million Instagram followers, the "Toxic" singer posted a video now viewed over 4 million times, one seeing the star adorably admit that the confidence boost was welcome. Spears' mom had reminded her that "I can sing," with the stunning footage indeed showing the blonde delivering some killer vocals. Check it out below.