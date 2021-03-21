Britney Spears Reminded She Can Sing By Mom's Karaoke Footage

Scroll for the video. Britney, for many years compared to power-house singer Christina Aguilera, with the "Lady Marmalade" songstress' fans largely feeling Xtina has the upper hand, shared footage of herself much younger and during one of her first solo trips abroad.

The unfussy video, seeing Spears stunning in a spaghetti-strap black dress as she belted out a number, showed her back in 1998. The Grammy winner, swaying her hips and putting her all into the music, delivered a flawless number, with the caption then melting hearts.