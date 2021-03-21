Who Is Bella Thorne's Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo?

Bella Thorne is going to be a bride! On Sunday, the former Disney starlet and her fiancé, Benjamin Mascolo, took to Instagram to announce their engagement. Benjamin shared a photo of the massive ring that he put on it, along with a video of Bella's ecstatic reaction to his proposal.

The couple celebrated the happy occasion in an outdoor setting where trees had been wrapped with fairy lights. The romantic décor also included a large red heart made out of roses. White blossoms had been used to write "B+B" in the center of the floral arrangement.

As reported by People, Bella and Benjamin dated for two years before he popped the question. Read on to learn more about the Shake It Up star's future husband.