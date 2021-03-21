Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

US Politics

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Has 'No Buns' In Body Chain & Bikini

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Celebrates 'Freedom' In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms During Getaway With Guy Pal

Chanel West Coast All Cake With Beverly Hills Backside

Chanel West Coast close up
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Chanel West Coast is backing it up in skin-tight matching Burberry on Beverly Hills' abandoned boulevards, and it's getting noticed. The 32-year-old MTV face and rapper's weekend activity was all cake and all designer, with Chanel's 3.5 million Instagram followers today treated to three sizzling shots and a reminder that the "No Plans" hit-maker likes it high-end. Chanel, who raps about Balenciaga on her 2020-released "America's Sweetheart" album, was taking it down the British designer route here, and it was curves galore. Check it out below.

Make It Fashion

Chanel West Coast in bedroo yoga wear
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Chanel, whose middle name forms that of a luxury brand, was sticking to the expensive stuff. The Fashion Nova partner, who once regularly influenced for the affordable clothing label, was snapped posing on a stretch of road fringed by palms, and it was figure-flaunting stuff.

The photos showed the "Ridiculousness" star flaunting her killer curves in super-tight and high-waisted Nova Check Burberry pants, also going clingy with a top matching the lowers. High heels and shades added pizzazz.

See All The Photos!

Chanel West Coast on a road in Burberry
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Posing facing the camera and also crouching down for a killer finish, Chanel knocked the lens dead as she went sexy and classy, with the caption acknowledging the California location. "Beverly hills booty," the rapper wrote, quickly catching the approval of fellow L.A. resident and model Blac Chyna.

Chanel has been talking fashion for years. Back in 2013, she told Fashionista: "I like to mix up cheap and vintage stuff with high-end stuff, like today I’m wearing a Forever 21 shirt with Giuseppe sneakers."

Scroll For More Shots!

Chanel West Coast on a road in Burberry
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel, whose "Karl" track came honoring now-deceased Chanel chief Karl Lagerfeld, added: "I love Giuseppe, Jimmy Choo; I love Chanel obviously; I love Balmain, Givenchy, all of the dope brands."

West Coast also runs her own clothing line. LOL Cartel is more trendy sweats than designer, but the star has opened up on her mindset, too: "I feel like growing up bicoastal, every time I would come to New York when I was little, that’s when I got more into it. You’re walking trough the city and passing so many boutiques and brands."

See her bikini body below!

Miami Body

Chanel West Coast in beachy bikini and shorts
ChanelWestCoast/Instagram

Chanel is fresh from her first vacation since the start of the global pandemic, one that took the rapper to Miami Beach and got big-time documented via bikini snaps on her Instagram. 

Chanel was living it "EAZY" as she promoted her latest track, with the photos coming welcomed by fans. Chanel hung with her besties, she hit up downtown areas in Daisy Dukes for a spin, and she also made headlines once back home for revealing she's lost a ton of weight during COVID. In fact, her spandex workout gear was visibly loose.

Latest Headlines

Elizabeth Hurley Opens Wide In Only Dripping Diamonds

March 21, 2021

Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

March 21, 2021

Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

March 21, 2021

Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Will Reportedly Be Live In A Few Months

March 21, 2021

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Her 'Beverly Hills Booty' In Latest Instagram Share

March 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Gary Harris & 2021 First-Round Pick, Per 'Sir Charles In Charge'

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.