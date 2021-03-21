Chanel West Coast All Cake With Beverly Hills Backside

Chanel West Coast is backing it up in skin-tight matching Burberry on Beverly Hills' abandoned boulevards, and it's getting noticed. The 32-year-old MTV face and rapper's weekend activity was all cake and all designer, with Chanel's 3.5 million Instagram followers today treated to three sizzling shots and a reminder that the "No Plans" hit-maker likes it high-end. Chanel, who raps about Balenciaga on her 2020-released "America's Sweetheart" album, was taking it down the British designer route here, and it was curves galore. Check it out below.