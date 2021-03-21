Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

Demi Rose is hanging around shirtless without a bra and all open jacket for weekend mirror views. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation's 16.1 million Instagram followers had a lot on their plates this weekend as the British bombshell crammed her stories with throwbacks, with one seeing the Pretty Little Thing ambassador go unusual with an all-denim and very skimpy shot. Demi, who also posted rare blonde moments, was all jeans bombshell in a backstage chair snap, and it's likely going down well. See why below.