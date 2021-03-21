Trending Stories
Demi Rose Unbuttoned Without Shirt For Mirror Views

Demi Rose in safari hat
DemiRose/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Rose is hanging around shirtless without a bra and all open jacket for weekend mirror views. The 25-year-old model and social media sensation's 16.1 million Instagram followers had a lot on their plates this weekend as the British bombshell crammed her stories with throwbacks, with one seeing the Pretty Little Thing ambassador go unusual with an all-denim and very skimpy shot. Demi, who also posted rare blonde moments, was all jeans bombshell in a backstage chair snap, and it's likely going down well. See why below.

Not Always A Bikini

Demi Rose in beach bikini
DemiRose/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Demi makes more and more clothing headlines, these stemming from her October 2020-commenced ambassador role for clothing brand Pretty Little Thing.

Proving she's the Pretty Little Thing, the Birmingham, U.K. native made her Sunday story a sizzling and also chilled snapshot, one showing her kneeling on a director's chair while in a hair and makeup area with mirrors and looking already dolled-up. Demi was flaunting her killer DDs in only an open and unbuttoned denim jacket, also wearing ripped jeans. 

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Demi Rose mirror booty shot
DemiRose/Instagram

Toying with her hair and looking sideways, and likely knocking her fans sideways, Demi sent out the famous curves without looking cheap - a quick scroll through the model's Instagram shows this to be the standard.

The shot also comes as Demi continues to make headlines for turning heads with unusual promos for Pretty Little Thing, ones that have this year brought her "English Breakfast Tea" kitchen photo, plus the star squeezing her lemons in a tight yellow dress from an orchard.

See The Lemons Squeeze!

Demi Rose in denim on a chait
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi has been managing to include Instagram's adored food trend in her posts, not limited to the undies banana chomp this year, plus fresh fruit. The eating disorder survivor has also opened up on food.

"Everyone says I'm the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter," she told Daily Mail in 2018, adding:

"My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn't used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake."

Catching The Eye

Demi Rose with a banana in undies
DemiRose/Instagram

Demi continues to enjoy immense success amid a career that began with her joining MySpace to escape the school bullies. Now soaring in popularity, the stunner is having the last laugh, but she's admitted she still hasn't come to grips with her popularity.

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it," she told ES in September of last year.

