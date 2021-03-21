Trending Stories
Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

Joe Biden squints off camera.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Fox News host Tomi Lahren appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday evening and predicted that President Joe Biden would soon be replaced with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mediaite reported.

"The fact of the matter is this: the left is going to dump Joe Biden in five months, maybe six months, and put Kamala in, as we all knew," she said.

"We were never supposed to talk about this, we were never supposed to hint at this, that Joe Biden may not be up for the job. Now it’s perfectly clear."

Lahren Also Took Aim At Biden's Health

After pushing the wild theory, Lahren took aim at Biden's health.

"And we would never talk about somebody that was clearly mentally unstable, maybe somebody that was struggling we would never talk about this," she said.

"Except for the fact that this is the President of the United States of America."

Lahren claimed that there is reason to talk about Biden's purported declining health and said Americans have "every right" to express concern.

The Fox News host also suggested that Democratic lawmakers have also expressed unease about Biden's fitness for office.

The Theory Has Yet To Be Substantiated

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in front of an American flag.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

According to Mediaite, Lahren's claims are akin to a "conspiracy theory." She did not offer any evidence to support her claims, and host Judge Jeanine Pirro and commentator Leo Terrell did not offer pushback to the far-out theory.

Instead, Terrell supported Lahren and claimed that Biden's health is not doing well. He underlined that the former vice president fell on the steps of the Air Force One and expressed fear over Harris becoming head of state.

Pirro suggested that Biden's possible replacement would be via the 25th amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Biden's Potential Replacement Has Been Speculated For Months

Lahren's theory is not new. For months, conservatives have speculated that Biden is a placeholder candidate intended to make way for Harris, who they suggest is the more radical candidate.

As The Inquisitr reported, The Daily Wire writer Ian Haworth predicted last month that Harris would take Biden's place much earlier than expected. He supported his claim by underlining that Harris has been taking calls on behalf of Biden and noted that former Vice President Mike Pence did not do the same until later in Donald Trump's term.

The 25th Amendment Could Be Used To Replace Biden

The 25th amendment could be used to replace Biden. Per Mediaite, the legislation allows the vice president — along with the support of the majority of the Cabinet — to deem the head of state unfit and move into power.

As The Inquisitr reported, Pence was previously pressured to invoke the 25th amendment to remove Trump from office after reports suggested that the former head of state was considering invoking martial law.

Notably, NBC News reported last year that Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi introduced a bill to form a commission centered around the 25th amendment. The move fueled rumors that it was intended for Trump or Biden.

