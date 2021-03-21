Joe Biden Won't Be President In Five To Six Months, Fox News Host Says

Fox News host Tomi Lahren appeared on Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday evening and predicted that President Joe Biden would soon be replaced with Vice President Kamala Harris, Mediaite reported.
"The fact of the matter is this: the left is going to dump Joe Biden in five months, maybe six months, and put Kamala in, as we all knew," she said.
"We were never supposed to talk about this, we were never supposed to hint at this, that Joe Biden may not be up for the job. Now it’s perfectly clear."