Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Will Reportedly Be Live In A Few Months

Former President Donald Trump's long-rumored social media platform is allegedly going live in a few months, Breitbart reported.
During an appearance on Fox News Channel's MediaBuzz, Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller, revealed the timeline for the release of the project.
"I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform," he said to host Howard Kurtz.
"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game."