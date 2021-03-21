Trending Stories
Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Will Reportedly Be Live In A Few Months

Donald Trump speaks to reporters.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Tyler MacDonald

Former President Donald Trump's long-rumored social media platform is allegedly going live in a few months, Breitbart reported.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel's MediaBuzz, Trump’s senior advisor, Jason Miller, revealed the timeline for the release of the project.

"I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform," he said to host Howard Kurtz.

"This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media. It’s going to completely redefine the game."

It's Unclear If Other Companies Are Involved In The Project

At one point during the interview, Kurtz pressed Miller on whether the platform will be the sole creation of Trump and his business or a collaboration with other companies.

"I can’t go much further than what I was able to just share. I can say it will be big once he starts," Miller responded.

Despite declining to provide a straight answer, Miller revealed that more than one company has approached Trump about a potential social media platform.

"This new platform is going to be big, and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

Trump Is Suspended From Various Social Media Networks

Donald Trump stares up off camera.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

The news of Trump's social media platform comes in the wake of his banning from other prominent networks. As reported by The Washington Post, he was barred from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for his purported role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Trump was also temporarily banned form YouTube due to concerns that his content could encourage violence. 

Elsewhere, the platform removed several Trump videos as part of a clampdown on content that promoted misinformation about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election — a claim that has yet to be substantiated.

Trump Supporters Have Already Shifted To Alternative Platforms

Trump supporters and conservatives have long been critical of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter for what they perceive as bias against their political beliefs.

As reported by Al Jazeera, some Trump supporters are making the move to platforms such as Gab, MeWe, Telegram, and Discord as alternatives to mainstream social media platforms.

Notably, Nick Backovic, a researcher at Logically.AI, claimed that the "most extreme Trump supporters" have already made the jump to these networks.

The move comes as platforms like Twitter and Facebook have taken stronger stances on policing content following the Capitol riot.

Trump Was A Prolific Social Media User Before His Ban

Before Trump was banned from social media platforms, he was known to use them prolifically. Most notoriously, he was a daily user of Twitter and would frequently use the platform to attack his enemies and promote disinformation.

As The Guardian reported, Trump's removal from various social media platforms has forced him to communicate with the public in other ways. In particular, he has taken to releasing short statements from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump has also made appearances on networks like Fox News and Newsmax.

