Chanel West Coast Shows Off Her 'Beverly Hills Booty' In Latest Instagram Share

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of tantalizing snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging two-piece set.

Chanel tagged a photographer and video director named GSHOTS in the picture as well, suggesting that he or she captured the images.

The pictures were taken on an expanse of pristine paved road with towering palm trees on either side. Based on Chanel's caption, it appears she was spending some time in Beverly Hills, although she didn't include a geotag to confirm the fact.