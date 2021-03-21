Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Has 'No Buns' In Body Chain & Bikini

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Celebrates 'Freedom' In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms During Getaway With Guy Pal

US Politics

Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Falling On Air Force One Steps

Chanel West Coast Shows Off Her 'Beverly Hills Booty' In Latest Instagram Share

Chanel West Coast rocks a slinky black dress at an event.
Gettyimages | David Livingston
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast thrilled her 3.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a trio of tantalizing snaps in which she rocked a figure-hugging two-piece set. 

Chanel tagged a photographer and video director named GSHOTS in the picture as well, suggesting that he or she captured the images.

The pictures were taken on an expanse of pristine paved road with towering palm trees on either side. Based on Chanel's caption, it appears she was spending some time in Beverly Hills, although she didn't include a geotag to confirm the fact.

Bombshell Curves

The ensemble she wore was crafted from a plaid fabric that resembled the signature Burberry print, with shades of white, black and tan, with accents of red throughout.

In the first image, Chanel had her back turned to the camera, showing off her shapely rear. The bottoms she wore had a figure-hugging fit, with the fabric stretching over her pert posterior and toned thighs, even clinging to her sculpted calves as she posed in the middle of the street.

She glanced over her shoulder, serving up a sultry look. Her brunette locks were styled in a high ponytail with a few strands remaining loose to frame her face.

Drop It Low

In the second image she squatted down, still keeping her backside to the camera but angling her body slightly to the side, in order to show off more of her look.

She had a pair of large sunglasses perched atop her nose, and some embellished hoop earrings hung from her earlobes. She also rocked a watch as well as several rings, her various accessories gleaming in the California sunlight.

Chanel also added a few extra inches to her petite frame with her sky-high stiletto heels, which were black with golden buckles for an edgy vibe.

Dangerous Curves

In the third and final share in the series, Chanel turned to face the camera. She had one foot planted directly beneath her, hip slightly cocked, and her other leg was extended a bit. The wide stance gave her a powerful vibe, and she posed with her index finger tucked beneath her chin and the other forearm positioned across her abdomen.

Her lips were slightly parted in the share, and her pose had some major attitude. The ensemble she wore clung to every inch of her curves, showing off her flawless figure to perfection.

Queen Vibes

Chanel's fans couldn't get enough of the post, and it racked up over 84,600 likes within 18 hours of going live.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

"Miss Chanel you're sooo beautiful!!!" another follower chimed in.

"Flawless beauty," yet another commented.

The pint-sized powerhouse loves to tantalize her fans with sexy snaps and glimpses backstage at Ridiculousness. A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she wore sheer underwear in a steamy update that had her followers racing to hit the like button.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump's Social Media Platform Will Reportedly Be Live In A Few Months

March 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Victor Oladipo Could Be Traded To Nuggets For Gary Harris & 2021 First-Round Pick, Per 'Sir Charles In Charge'

March 21, 2021

Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Falling On Air Force One Steps

March 21, 2021

Madison LeCroy Rocks A Pink Swimsuit & Picks Up A Pig

March 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Could Be 'Surprise' Target For Teams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

March 21, 2021

WWE Rumors: On-Air Personality Might Have Already Been Fired By Company, Per Dave Meltzer

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.