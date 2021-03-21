Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Falling On Air Force One Steps

According to a video that went viral on Twitter, former President Donald Trump mocked his successor, Joe Biden, for struggling to climb a flight of stairs.

Earlier this week, while boarding Air Force One for a trip to Georgia, Biden repeatedly tripped and fell. Eventually, he recomposed himself, gave a quick salute to Air Force personnel and boarded the plane.

White House officials later brushed off concerns about the president's health, reassuring the public that he is doing fine and that he did not injure himself.