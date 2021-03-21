NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Could Be 'Surprise' Target For Teams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

Shooting guard Norman Powell has been one of the brightest spots on a Toronto Raptors team that has struggled quite significantly in the 2020-21 season. With the team dealing with multiple injuries and posting a 17-24 record as of this writing, the 27-year-old has emerged as a legitimate scoring threat.

Given how there are a few other Raptors players who have been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the March 25 deadline, a recent report suggested that Powell might be targeted by opposing teams in the coming days.