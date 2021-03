For the past few days, rumors have suggested that WWE interviewer and host Charly Caruso has gotten significant backstage heat as of late, hence her recent removal from the Raw Talk post-show. This, apparently, was driven by her tardiness for interviews with some of the company's bigger stars, including former world champions Randy Orton and Sheamus.

While she has yet to provide comment on the reports, the most recent update on her situation suggests that WWE might have already fired her.