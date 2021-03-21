Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Salma Hayek is bursting out her tiny plunging swimsuit for "Sunday Funday" and her 17.6 million Instagram followers just lost it. The "Like A Boss" actress, known for her love of the platform's hashtags, made it weekend vibes like woah today, posting a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot while poolside and definitely showing off the famous assets. Salma, who this year stated she feels her bikini snaps are "liberating" to her, was back to her favorite freedom-feel activity, but the curves took fans prisoner. Check it out below.