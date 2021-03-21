Trending Stories
Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Salma Hayek at an event
GettyImages
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek is bursting out her tiny plunging swimsuit for "Sunday Funday" and her 17.6 million Instagram followers just lost it. The "Like A Boss" actress, known for her love of the platform's hashtags, made it weekend vibes like woah today, posting a jaw-dropping swimsuit shot while poolside and definitely showing off the famous assets. Salma, who this year stated she feels her bikini snaps are "liberating" to her, was back to her favorite freedom-feel activity, but the curves took fans prisoner. Check it out below.

All Curves For 'Sunday Funday'

Salma Hayek indoors in dress
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Salma makes headlines for opening wide in a bra-flash autograph throwback, one that humorously saw the Mexican shout out pre-pandemic days - ones when "you could sign autographs with your mouth open and no mask."

Switching back to swimwear and proving mighty popular as a result, the actress' post brought a vacay feel, showing Salma raising one tip-toe up and slightly swinging a hip while in a dangerously low-cut, multi-tonal maroon and purple bathing suit.

See The Swimsuit Below!

Salma Hayek pants selfie
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Massive cleavage is what fans got, but it's never trashy with the "Frida" star. Salma posed on a pool deck overlooking ocean waters and semi-cloudy skies, also wearing shades and with her curled hair freely flowing behind her.

"Sunday funday" was the caption, employed via a hashtag. A staggering 500,000 likes were left before the post was three hours old, and the comments section didn't hold back. "Yesss!" one fan replied, with a popular comment going a little X-rated, reading: "Look at them fun bags."

Scroll For Her Swimsuit Snacking

Salma Hayek poolside in swimsuit
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Salma, who this year joked to ET about batch posting her bikini thirst traps because she can't guarantee how her figure will look, told the media outlet: 

"I had to lose a lot of weight and exercise to get into the bikini towards the end of last year," adding: "I'm glad I took a lot of pictures, I have no shame on it, because it was the first week of the vacation."

 "But after that first week and when I heard that everybody was going back into quarantine, I started eating again."

Little Miss Popular

Salma Hayek snacking in swimsuit
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Hayek, one of the few celebrities in her age bracket to still be racking up Instagram followers, is enjoying a boost in numbers. Earlier this year, the MCU face celebrated hitting 17 million followers, with that fanbase now up over 600,000. Hayek has been posting from London and France amid the pandemic, although she never disclosed the location of her exotic late 2020 and early 2021 travels, ones bringing jaw-dropping bikini snaps and the star even doing tequila in swimwear.

