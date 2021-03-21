Trending Stories
Jessica Simpson Stuns With Birthday Donuts & 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson close up
JessicaSimpsonStyle/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessica Simpson is making it donuts for breakfast - and not even for herself. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author is this weekend celebrating 2019-born daughter Birdie Mae's second birthday, with a stunning family shot showing the "Dukes of Hazzard" star in a rare photo including the entire family. Posting to her Instagram last night, Jessica stunned her followers showing off her family goals and her weight loss ones, with the 100 pounds Simpson dropped after welcoming her third baby definitely visible. Check it out below.

Breakfast...DONUTS

Jessica Simpson in xmas onesie
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. While the mention of donuts for a 2-year-old's breakfast raised eyebrows in the comments section, nobody was debating the adorable nature of Jessica, husband Eric Decker, plus kids Ace, Maxwell, and Birdie all smiling together. 

The lovely photo, taken on an outdoor terrace, showed Jessica smiling and in a "QUEEN" blue tee affording slight PJ vibes, with the blonde flaunting her whittled-down waist as she wore matching tie-dye pants. Simpson was holding the birthday girl, with both Birdie Mae and son Ace holding pink donuts.

See The Donuts Below!

Jessica Simpson baking with her daughter
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

While little Birdie wore a makeshift crown on her head, Jessica's family went casual in either plaid or tie-dye, with the photo even including the household pooch. Jessica, who wore her bombshell blonde locks all straightened, sent out a big grin, with a caption explaining more.

"We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast...DONUTS 🍩🎉
I can’t believe my baby is 2 😭😭😭," it read.

If you think the fans don't have thoughts, think again. Not all replies were flattering.

Scroll For Her Massive Weight Loss!

Jessica Simpsonand family on terrace
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

The post, which racked up over 180,000 likes overnight, appears to have sparked two separate storms. A popular comment reads: "She's eating donuts at 2??"

Elsewhere, fans, who have been remarking Jessica looks "gaunt" this year, were out to comment on the star's appearance. "Jessica, you look soooo different!" kicked things off, with a user replying:

"Omg yes that'd what I thought too! I had no idea that was even her. She's usually so pretty even in a natural make up look or bare faced.. this.. this looks kinda scary."

Back-Up Arrives

Jessica Simpson seated and pantless
JessicaSimpson/Instagram

Simpson's fans weren't going to let her get trashed. In fact, they've been backing the clothing mogul, and big-time. 

"Wow...😮 poor girl. Never gets a break.😕😔They look like a beautiful happy family to me sans a little makeup compared to other times but fresh, young, happy & beautiful!" one fired back, with another follower writing: "Show us a picture of you when you were 18 and I guarantee you don’t look the way you do now. 🙄🙄🤦🏼‍♀️." 

Jessica dropped her 100 pounds in just six months.

