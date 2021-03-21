Jessica Simpson Stuns With Birthday Donuts & 100-Pound Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson is making it donuts for breakfast - and not even for herself. The 40-year-old actress, singer, and "Open Book" author is this weekend celebrating 2019-born daughter Birdie Mae's second birthday, with a stunning family shot showing the "Dukes of Hazzard" star in a rare photo including the entire family. Posting to her Instagram last night, Jessica stunned her followers showing off her family goals and her weight loss ones, with the 100 pounds Simpson dropped after welcoming her third baby definitely visible. Check it out below.