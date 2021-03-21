Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

Celebrities

Hannah Ann Sluss Has 'No Buns' In Body Chain & Bikini

Music

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Celebrates 'Freedom' In Cheeky Bikini Bottoms During Getaway With Guy Pal

Madison LeCroy Rocks A Pink Swimsuit & Picks Up A Pig

Madison LeCroy wears a black 'Alone Together' baseball cap.
Instagram | Madison LeCroy
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Madison LeCroy made the acquaintance of a hefty — and rather hammy — new friend while frolicking on the beach. On Saturday, the Southern Charm beauty took to Instagram to introduce her followers to her charming porcine pal. 

Madison, 30, shared a photo of herself wading in calf-high seawater. In her arms, she cradled a decent-sized pig. Her fuzzy companion didn't seem to mind being held.

As for Madison, she had a big smile on her face. She appeared to be unbothered by the latest round of tabloid tales that have featured her as a central character. 

The Southern Belle Becomes The Talk Of The Tabloids

Madison LeCroy sports a gray swimsuit and cutoff shorts.
Instagram | Madison LeCroy

Madison's name has been splashed all over the place as of late. The drama began when her Southern Charm costar Craig Conover accused her of having an affair with an unnamed married MLB star. Weeks later, Page Six claimed that Madison's phone conversations with former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez had caused some tension between him and his fiancée, entertainment icon Jennifer Lopez. The publication even claimed that the couple was calling it quits, but this turned out to be untrue.

Madison Escapes The Drama

Madison LeCroy wears a white bikini top and black bottoms.
Instagram | Madison LeCroy

While J-Lo and A-Rod try to put the furor caused by the rumors behind them, Madison has been living it up in the Bahamas. She was recently photographed rocking a brown bikini and playing in the waves during her tropical getaway. She was joined by a small group of friends. 

Madison's pic with the little piggy was likely snapped during a visit to Big Major Cay, an island that has become renowned for its swimming pigs. A number of other celebs have taken trips to watch the piggy paddlers in action, including TikTok star Addison Rae and married Dancing with the Star pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

A Pretty Pair In Pink

 

Madison sort of coordinated her bubblegum-colored swimsuit with her photogenic friend's au naturel look. However, the pig's skin was more black than pink.  

Madison tagged the brand Hunza G to let her followers know where they could find her maillot. The garment was crafted out of thick crinkle fabric for a textured look. It had spaghetti straps and a low, straight neckline. 

The beauty guru also wore a pale blue boater hat with a wide brim and a blue hatband. She revealed that it was a Goorin Bros. design.

Hogging The Spotlight

Madison LeCroy takes a selfie in a green two-piece swimsuit.
Instagram | Madison LeCroy

While some of Madison's Instagram followers commented on the cuteness of her cuddly beach companion, most of the responses to her post were about the way the reality show star looked in her swimsuit. 

"Those quads though! Yesss!" read one comment about her sculpted thighs. 

"You look beautiful! Love the pink suit," another fan remarked. 

"You only hate her cause you ain’t her," a third admirer wrote in response to some of the critical comments, many of which mentioned A-Rod. 

One of Madison's followers also left her a warning about her harmless-looking piggy pal. 

"Be careful...my friend was just there and one of the pigs bit her in the butt!!!" the Instagrammer cautioned.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Norman Powell Could Be 'Surprise' Target For Teams Ahead Of Trade Deadline

March 21, 2021

WWE Rumors: On-Air Personality Might Have Already Been Fired By Company, Per Dave Meltzer

March 21, 2021

Salma Hayek All Chest With Sunday Swimsuit 'Fun Bags'

March 21, 2021

Jessica Simpson Stuns With Birthday Donuts & 100-Pound Weight Loss

March 21, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Terry Rozier To LA Clippers For Zubac, Williams & Kennard

March 21, 2021

Hannah Ann Sluss Has 'No Buns' In Body Chain & Bikini

March 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.