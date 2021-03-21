NBA Rumors: Proposed Trade Would Send Terry Rozier To LA Clippers For Zubac, Williams & Kennard

The Los Angeles Clippers are one of the teams that are expected to make big moves before the 2021 trade deadline. Despite having the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers don't seem to be confident that they currently have what it takes to fully dominate the Western Conference and win their first NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season.

Like most aspiring contenders, the Clippers are far from perfect and still have some issues that they need to address on their roster.