Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

Celebrities

Britney Spears Hits Starbucks In Tiny Shorts In Rare Sighting

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Lookin' Like A Snack With Cowgirl Hip Swing

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Rockets Willing To Trade Victor Oladipo To Warriors For James Wiseman Or Timberwolves' 2021 1st-Rounder

Hannah Ann Sluss Has 'No Buns' In Body Chain & Bikini

Hannah Ann Sluss smiles close up.
Instagram | Hannah Ann Sluss
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Hannah Ann Sluss observed that there were "no buns" in sight in the mouthwatering video and photos that she posted to her Instagram page on Saturday. She referenced Sir-Mix-a-Lot's biggest hit in her caption, where she wrote, "What to do when you got no buns huns." 

However, while Hannah had her buns partially out in a skimpy bikini, her words had nothing to do with the rapper's obsession with round rumps, and she was not suggesting that she did not have a "healthy butt." Instead, her cheeky comment was about the lack of buns in her hands.

Miami Munchies

Hannah, 24, was enjoying a pleasant day outside at the Baia Beach Club in Miami, Florida. While The Bachelor star hung out in a lounge area between the ocean and the waterfront destination's pool, she chowed down on a few tasty treats. 

Her video showed her biting into a burger that would be a great option for those on a low-carb diet, which is something that the man behind "Baby Got Back" likely would not get behind. Her burger patty, pickles, and cheese were sandwiched between two large pieces of lettuce, hence her comment about being bun-less. 

Picnicking With Pals

A few of Hannah's photos revealed more of her tempting spread, which was arranged around her on an outdoor daybed. Her other eats included fries, sushi, hot wings, and shishito peppers with lemon. 

Luckily, the picnicking reality show star had a pair of pals with her who could potentially help her clean all the plates. In one photo, she was joined by bikini-clad model Julianne Downs and an adorable doodle dog named Charlie. Julianne described the canine as the "biggest bachelor at the pool."

Blinged Out In A Bikini

Hannah stood out from the poolside crowd in a bold zebra-print bikini. The black-and-white bathing suit featured gold ring hardware in the center of the top's bust and on the bottoms' side straps. A low neckline put her perky sun-kissed cleavage on display.

Hannah went all out with her bling. She was dripping with gold jewelry that included a delicate body chain, stacked chain bracelets in various designs, diamond rings on each hand, and a pair of chunky, twisted hoop earrings. Her windswept brunette hair was styled in bouncy waves. 

Hannah Ann Wows Her Fans

Hannah's Instagram followers were impressed with her spicy swimwear choice and her uncanny ability to look good while eating in a bikini. One fan asked her where she got her two-piece, and she revealed that it was from Beach Bunny Swimwear. 

"How do u make eating a burger & hot chicken wings look hot???" wrote Hannah's fellow Bachelor alum Victoria Fuller. 

"That all looks so yummy and you are the cutest," read another response to her post. 

"A whole snack," a third admirer remarked, adding a drooling emoji. 

Latest Headlines

Iggy Azalea All Gulp With Gas Station Surprise

March 20, 2021

Salma Hayek Opens Wide For Autograph Bra Flash

March 20, 2021

Laurence Bédard Channels Supergirl In Short Red Skirt & Boots

March 20, 2021

Kara Del Toro Wears A Daring Tie-Dye Top While Sipping Iced Coffee

March 20, 2021

Ashley Alexiss Rocks A 'Bikini With A Side Of Confidence' In Latest Instagram Share

March 20, 2021

Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

March 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.