Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, a casual duo she took while out and about on a street lined with designer stores.

She stood in front of the Bottega Veneta store, which had large arched windows and white awnings, and the Valentino store was visible in the distance.

Kara herself opted to rock something more casual, and ensemble she wore was from the brand boohoo, a label that Kara has worn on her page many times before.