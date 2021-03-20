Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

Instagram Models

Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Lookin' Like A Snack With Cowgirl Hip Swing

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

Music

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Ashley Alexiss Rocks A 'Bikini With A Side Of Confidence' In Latest Instagram Share

Ashley Alexiss struts her stuff on the runway.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Voluptuous bombshell Ashley Alexiss stunned her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her recent steamy share, a snap taken while she was abroad on vacation.

Ashley stood outside in an area with wooden slats visible in the background as well as what appeared to be a structure, although the focus in the shot was on Ashley's hourglass curves.

She wore a swimsuit in shades of blue and teal that looked gorgeous with her sun-kissed skin and blond locks, and she soaked in the sunshine, looking absolutely gorgeous.

Buxom Curves

The swimsuit she wore was from her own size-inclusive swimwear brand, ALEXISS Swimwear, and she made sure to tag the brand's own page in the caption and picture in case her fans wanted to grab the suit for themselves.

The top featured a scooped neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage, and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. The straps featured a knotted detail at the top that added some visual interest to the piece, and her arms and shoulders were exposed in the look.

Bombshell In Blue

The bikini top also had a lace-up detail on the front with grommets along each side. A thick string criss-crossed her chest, joining the two halves of her top, secured with a bow at the neckline.

The garment extended an inch or so below her breasts, leaving plenty of her stomach on display. A belly button ring with dangling jewels drew even more attention to her stomach.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same gorgeous blue fabric on either side.

Sexy In Swimwear

The bottoms also featured a panel in the middle that incorporated a teal and green pattern, adding another splash of color to the look.

Her swimwear bottoms were a full-coverage style that hugged her hips, still managing to leave her voluptuous thighs on display. 

Her long blond locks were loose in an effortless style, and she played with some of her silky tresses while the rest cascaded down her back. A radiant smile graced her features as the sun shone down on her flawless skin.

Curvaceous Queen

Her fans loved the update, and the post racked up over 9,200 likes within two hours of going live. It also received 92 comments from her eager audience.

"Extremely gorgeous," one fan wrote.

"Looks good on you," another follower chimed in.

"So delicious looking!" a third fan remarked, captivated by Ashley's curves.

Ashley loves to showcase her bombshell curves, whether in skimpy swimwear or equally daring lingerie. Earlier this year, as The Inquisitr reported, she tantalized her audience with a lacy white lingerie set that showcased her hourglass shape to perfection.

Latest Headlines

Kara Del Toro Wears A Daring Tie-Dye Top While Sipping Iced Coffee

March 20, 2021

Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

March 20, 2021

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

March 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Bears Reportedly 'Have Not Abandoned Hopes' Of Landing Russell Wilson Via Trade

March 20, 2021

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

March 20, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Bandeau Top On Shopping Expedition

March 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.