On Friday, ESPN’s Get Up! shared an excerpt from that day’s episode on Twitter where Schefter provided the latest update on the Bears’ pursuit of Wilson. He remarked that even if the team was “rebuffed,” they are “still paying attention” to the signal-caller and “have not abandoned hopes” that they could still trade for him.

“I think everybody needs to stay tuned to the Russell Wilson situation up to, and during the NFL Draft,” Schefter added, stressing that he hasn't heard the Seahawks outright refuse to part ways with their longtime No. 1 quarterback.