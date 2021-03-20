Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

Savannah Chrisley is going "UNSTOPPABLE" in her tight weekend jeans and she's throwing in leopard-print for good measure. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder today updated her Instagram with never-before-seen content dating back to October 2020 - last fall marked the "Chrisley Knows Best" star's feature in country singer Chase Marti's "Levi Denim" music video. Definitely showing off the denim, Savannah updated in tight jeans, and it was gorgeous stuff. Check out the denim action below.