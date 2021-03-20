Trending Stories
Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Instagram Models

Hannah Palmer Rocks A Cable-Knit Set, Tells Fans To 'Come Cuddle'

Celebrities

Jessica Simpson Lookin' Like A Snack With Cowgirl Hip Swing

Instagram Models

Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

Music

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Savannah Chrisley's Thigh Gap Unstoppable In Tight Weekend Jeans

Savannah Chrisley close up
SavannahChrisley/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Savannah Chrisley is going "UNSTOPPABLE" in her tight weekend jeans and she's throwing in leopard-print for good measure. The 23-year-old reality star and SASSY by Savannah cosmetics founder today updated her Instagram with never-before-seen content dating back to October 2020 - last fall marked the "Chrisley Knows Best" star's feature in country singer Chase Marti's "Levi Denim" music video. Definitely showing off the denim, Savannah updated in tight jeans, and it was gorgeous stuff. Check out the denim action below.

Caption Checks Out

Savannah Chrisley smiles in tank top
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Savannah, who takes her fashion seriously and last year made headlines for multiple Dolce & Gabbana outfits, was channeling something a little more affordable here. The Georgia native, looking cool and casual, was posing with a neutral expression and highlighting her killer body in tight, light fabric jeans, plus a feminine yellow blouse with edgy black leopard-print.

Clutching the blouse with both hands, Savannah also accentuated her thigh gap, plus her trademark short blonde hair and smokey eye makeup.

See Her Jeans Below!

Savannah Chrisley smiles in shorts suit
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

A caption from the Southern Belle shouted out her music video appearance, with Savannah writing; "UNSTOPPABLE #throwback to the Levi Denim music video @chasemartinmusic."

Fans have been sending the blonde long string of heart and fire emoji, with the post itself snagging over 6,000 likes in under an hour. It comes as Savannah, who bravely plunged into makeup last year, continues to have the last laugh with her brand, one retailing $14 Eye Kits, $12 Lip Kits, and the sell-out $22 Full Face Palette.

Scroll For Her Swimsuit Body!

Savannah Chrisley in jeans and top
SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah launched her brand in December 2020, quickly seeing the Full Face Palette sell out. The stunner has also spoken out over why she went into cosmetics, specifically, a line that comes with an affordable price tag.

"Growing up...I had a girl look at me and say, “it’s easy to be pretty if you have money.” That stuck with me...and honestly...it hurt my heart. I wanted to create a line that was attainable for all!" she wrote one month before the launch. See her bikini body below!

Doing Nicely For Herself

SavannahChrisley/Instagram

Savannah, who made headlines for splitting from ex Nic Kerdiles just months before her launching SASSY, added: "I have always had a love for makeup! There have been days to where I have been so insecure but I can throw on makeup and just feel a little bit better about myself."

Savannah joins existing makeup moguls Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, plus newer beauty faces including 57-year-old Bravo face Lisa Rinna and 33-year-old "Growing Up Hip-Hop" star Angela Simmons. She's even been teasing fragrances.

Latest Headlines

Angela Simmons All Cake With Apple Bottom Stretch

March 20, 2021

Sara Underwood Is A 'Frolicking Fairy' With Her Curves On Display

March 20, 2021

NFL Rumors: Bears Reportedly 'Have Not Abandoned Hopes' Of Landing Russell Wilson Via Trade

March 20, 2021

Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Bandeau Top On Shopping Expedition

March 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Be Top Landing Spot For Al Horford, Per 'Bleacher Report'

March 20, 2021

Arianny Celeste Looks Like A Goddess In A Deep Red Bodysuit

March 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.