Tarsha Whitmore Rocks A Scandalously Sexy Bandeau Top On Shopping Expedition

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 894,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post, a sexy selfie captured while she was out doing a bit of shopping.

The space she was in was decorated in a minimalist fashion, with racks of carefully curated clothing on a wall in the distance, and a small collection of tables with folded items placed atop them.

The floor beneath her was covered in large gray tiles that gleamed under the lights of the shop, and Tarsha was the only figure in the area.