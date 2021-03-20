Trending Stories
Arianny Celeste Looks Like A Goddess In A Deep Red Bodysuit

Arianny Celeste rocks a sexy white bodysuit and statement necklace.
Instagram | Arianny Celeste
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste stunned her 3.2 million Instagram followers with her latest steamy share, in which she rocked a deep red bodysuit that highlighted her incredible figure. In the caption of the post, Arianny directed her eager audience to her OnlyFans page for more content.

There was still plenty to appreciate in the one image she did share, though, which was taken indoors. An iron railing was visible in the background, and she stood near a narrow mirrored shelf that had a few small decor items placed atop it.

Buxom Bombshell

The textured white wall behind her provided the perfect neutral backdrop for her colorful ensemble to sine. The bodysuit she wore was ad eep red hue that looked gorgeous against her sun-kissed skin and brunette locks.

The garment had thin spaghetti straps that extended over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display. The neckline dipped scandalously low, showing off a serious amount of cleavage. The garment appeared to have been crafted from a ribbed velvet material that caught the light, drawing the eye towards her ample assets.

Brunette Beauty

The bodysuit had a lace-up detail on the front, with a thin string joining the two sides of her garment. The piece was laced up tightly, separating only slightly towards the top, and grommets lined either side of the opening.

The entire look had a figure-hugging silhouette, nipping in at Arianny's slim waist in a way that accentuated her hourglass curves. She went braless under the bodysuit and her chest was almost unable to be contained by the small triangular cup portions of her ensemble.

Amazing & Alluring

The bodysuit had no legs, leaving plenty of skin on display, although only the tops of her thighs and hips could be spotted in the frame.

A scalloped trim along the bottom drew attention to her curves, and the bottom portion stretched over her hips in a silhouette that accentuated her shapely lower body. 

Arianny's brunette locks were parted in the middle, and they tumbled down her back in a sleek style. She kept the look very simple, adding a gold bracelet on one wrist as her only accessory.

Gorgeous Goddess

She had one hand by her side and brought the other up to her temple, sweeping back some of her hair and showing off her pale blue nails.

Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 35,200 likes within 18 hours of going live.

"So beautiful," one follower wrote, including a trio of heart eyes emoji in the comments section.

Arianny loves to showcase her curves for her eager fans. Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, she posed in a sexy swimsuit and cowboy hat for a sizzling share.

