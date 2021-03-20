NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Be Top Landing Spot For Al Horford, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Amid a difficult season that has seen them struggle to consistently stay in contention for the playoffs, the Boston Celtics have gotten good play out of their wing players, particularly Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as guards Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. However, the team's lack of star power at the center position has often been brought up as the team's most glaring weakness.

As suggested in a recent article, the Celtics could address this issue before the March 25 trade deadline by acquiring Al Horford from the Oklahoma City Thunder.