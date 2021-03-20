Donald Trump Might Have Used Illegal Scheme To Secure Loyalty From Workers

The New York City probe into Donald Trump could reveal an illegal scheme used to gain loyalty from workers at the Trump Organization, Raw Story reported.

The publication underlined comments made by Jennifer Weisselberg — the ex-wife of one of Trump chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg's sons — during a recent interview with NBC News. Notably, District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.'s investigation is reportedly trying to pressure Allen Weisselberg to reveal criminality at the Trump Organization.

During the interview, Jennifer Weisselberg said she has spoken with investigators "multiple times" and touched on the purported scheme.