Laurence Bédard Channels Supergirl In Short Red Skirt & Boots

Laurence Bédard rocks black tube top and pink hair.
Instagram | Laurence Bédard
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Laurence Bédard gave off Supergirl vibes in her most recent Instagram share on Saturday, March 20, and fans were there for it. The 27-year-old kicked off the weekend in a short fiery-red skirt and matching boots, thrilling her audience with a vibrant look courtesy of Fashion Nova.

Followers instantaneously fell in love with the look, flocking to the comments to compliment the French Canadian model.   

"You’ve got a supergirl vibe going and it suits you x," said one person.

"The look of a superhero [hearts, fire, and heart-eyes emoji] please come save me from loneliness," quipped another Instagrammer.

"Ok! That’s enough. The internet is now officially broken," chimed in a third user.

Fabulous In Latex

The tattooed beauty, who last year graced the cover of Inked Magazine, stunned in a latex miniskirt that hugged her supple figure closely. The trendy piece sported a chic cut and an eye-catching sheen that drew even more attention to her killer curves.  

Laurence coupled it with a pair of snakeskin-print cowboy boots, which were fashioned out of textured matt leather that balanced out the skirt's sleek, glossy aspect. 

The boots were notched in the front and showed off her sculpted shins. Meanwhile, the miniskirt grazed just to the middle of her thighs, giving fans a peek at the tattoos on her legs.

Bold Colors

Laurence added an extra pop of color with a navy blue Sturgis T-shirt, which sported a vivid azure print. It depicted a wolf howling at a bright-yellow full moon, along with the signature motorcycle.  

The gorgeous model wore the top tucked into her skirt to accentuate her lithe waist. She finished off the look with an elegant black overcoat, which she left open to show off the full attire. 

Laurence accessorized with massive cross earrings, which were so long they almost reached her shoulders. She styled her long bob with a mid-part, brushing her hair behind her ears to flaunt the bold jewelry. 

Out For A Stroll

The Bang Energy model took the outfit out for a spin while enjoying a walk. Snapped on a street corner, she put on a leggy display as she crossed one thigh over the other. She pulled back her coat just enough to make the contour of her hip visible, showing off a coy smile while peering into the camera with a serene gaze. The cement pavement and gray building facades gave prominence to her colorful ensemble, making her lean figure emerge into focus.

 

Rocking Fashion Nova 

 

While Laurence made her caption all about the skirt, her online admirers praised everything about the look, including the stylish combo with the longline jacket. The boots also got a few mentions, as did the top, of which Sturgis fans immediately took notice.

As Fashion Nova ambassador, Laurence often showcases the label's design on her page. Just two days ago, she dazzled in a tie-dye dress from the new summer collection, reeling in more than 137,000 likes and 1,570 messages from her devoted Instagram fans. Another recent post saw her looking fierce in sharp trousers and a corset shirt from the same brand.  

