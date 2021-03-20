Michael Cohen Says Donald Trump Probe Will Soon See 'Indictments Start Flying'

Donald Trump's former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, believes that the escalating New York City probe into the former president could soon lead to indictments.

As reported by Breitbart, Cohen made the comment on MSNBC on Friday while discussing Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance's investigation into Trump's organization.

“You’re going to see very soon, in my opinion, indictments start flying," he said.

As The Inquisitr reported, the investigation recently acquired Trump's tax returns after the real estate mogul kept them hidden for the duration of his presidency.