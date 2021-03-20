Trending Stories
Laura Amy Kicks Off 'Vacation Mode' With Gorgeous Bikini Pics

Laura Amy rocks beige bikini and pink butterfly sunglasses.
Instagram | Laura Amy
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Laura Amy is off on a well-deserved vacation, and she was excited to share the news with her Instagram followers. The Aussie model took to the platform Saturday morning to drop a pair of photos wherein she could be seen chilling in a bikini

The upload came from Queensland's Whitsunday Islands, as indicated by the geotag, and saw the 28-year-old social media star lounging on the floor of what appeared to be a pool cabin. In her caption, Laura officially declared "vacation mode," adding a palm tree emoji for good measure.

Rocking Oh Polly Swim

Laura, who is an Oh Polly ambassador, represented the brand in a vibrant orange swimsuit complete with a chic sarong. Her holiday attire included a halterneck bikini top that was clearly too small for her generous curves. It featured tiny ruched cups made out of glossy satin and a plunging neckline that flattered her buxom figure. Despite being secured with spaghetti straps, the scanty piece caused her curves to spill out on all sides.

Although the sarong prevented viewers from taking a good look at her bikini bottoms, fans could notice the item was just as revealing as the top. The only visible element was a thin side strap that stretched high on her waist and dipped extremely low in the front, hinting at a low-rise design with an incredible high cut.       

Laura Lets It All Hang Out Poolside

Laura showed off the swimwear while sitting on her hip with her back perfectly straight and her waist elegantly arched. Her tight abs and chiseled midriff were in full view of the camera as she leaned on one hand for support. The sarong tied in the front with a coquettish knot, leaving her sculpted tummy on show.

A swipe to the next slide saw the gorgeous bikini model teasing fans as she tugged on her top. She pulled down on the teeny strap in the middle, showcasing her bangle bracelet and flawless manicure in the process.  

Flaunting Her Toned Figure

Her online admirers wasted no time in showing their love for the post, double-tapping the upload more than 5,780 times in the first hour. Plenty of followers also dropped by the comments section to compliment the outfit, as well as the fitness models' fierce physique.

"Looking great Laura. Very healthy, sending love to you & @danladell," said one fan, who was referring to Laura's fiancé, Dan Ladell.

"My goals," another follower praised her gym-honed figure.

"Pinnacle of immaculate beauty and glamour," the Women Fitness Instagram account chimed in.

Gorgeous In Orange

Laura has been trying on bikinis on Instagram all week long in preparation for her trip. Just three days ago, the brunette beauty modeled a minuscule pink two-piece from Fashion Nova complete with a coordinating bucket hat.  

Ultimately, it seems she preferred an orange look, of which she had multiple to choose from. A couple of recent posts showed her rocking a super revealing string number, which she paired with a stylish headscarf. That outfit, also an Oh Polly Swim design,  was featured in three separate updates, implying she greatly loved the look.

