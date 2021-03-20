Addison Rae's Latest IG Post Scores 3.5 Million Likes After Music Debut

TikTok sensation Addison Rae Easterling dazed her legion of fans across all social media platforms Thursday night when she made her music debut with the release of her surprise-single, "Obsessed." While not everyone has been thrilled by her transition into singing, as reported by Cosmopolitan, many of the 37.6 million people who follow her on Instagram relished the news.

An IG post shared by the 20-year-old on Friday caused a massive stir among her supporters, racking up more than 3.5 million likes in just 15 hours of going live. The upload was a short clip from her accompanying music video, which has already clocked in over 4.4 million views on YouTube.