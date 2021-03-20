Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Luka Doncic's 'New Sidekick,' Per 'Basketball Insiders'

Kristaps Porzingis high-fives Luka Doncic
Gettyimages | Katharine Lotze
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would give them a legitimate chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning a title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as smoothly as they expected. Though Porzingis remains a dominant presence when he's on the floor, the major problem is his inability to stay healthy.

If they are serious about achieving their main goal, the Mavericks might have to strongly consider giving Doncic a more durable superstar running mate.

Mavericks Should Explore Kristaps Porzingis Trade

Kristaps Porzingis going up against Paul George
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Zach Dupont of Basketball Insiders talked about what type of move the Mavericks could make to return to title contention in the Western Conference. Dupont suggested that the Mavericks should explore trading Porzingis to acquire a "new sidekick" for Doncic.

"A bold move for the Mavericks would be to begin shopping Porzingis for a new sidekick, one who can be counted on to be on the court alongside Doncic every game."

Dupont named three players that the Mavericks could target in the potential deal involving Porzingis. These include John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks, Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic, and Jerami Grant of the Detroit Pistons.

Dallas Replaces Kristaps Porzingis With Another Young Star

Collins could be an intriguing trade target for the Mavericks. Like Porzingis, he also perfectly fits the timeline of Doncic, who just turned 22 last February. He may not be as good as a healthy Porzingis right now, but he's also capable of spacing the floor and is a very reliable scoring option under the basket.

As he's set to become a restricted free agent in the 2021 offseason, the Hawks could still end up retaining Collins if they match the best offers of other teams, including the Mavericks.

Nikola Vucevic Gives Mavericks Battle-Tested Big Man

Meanwhile, if the Mavericks are looking for a new sidekick for Doncic who has more experience, they could go after Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline. Vucevic has been playing in the league for 10 years and at 30, he's currently in his prime.

Though he's not a quality rim protector like the Latvian center, he's capable of filling the huge hole that he would be leaving on the offensive end of the floor. He could give Mavericks a very reliable second scoring option next to Doncic, and is also a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, and floor-spacer.

Mavericks Acquire A Quality Two-Way Player

Grant would also be an interesting option for the Mavericks. He's currently one of the most promising two-way players in the league. Acquiring him from the Pistons could help the Mavericks improve their performance on both ends of the floor.

In his first year with the Pistons, Grant is posting incredible numbers, averaging 23.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. Aside from being a prolific scorer, rebounder, and floor-spacer, Grant would also give the Mavericks a lockdown defender.

