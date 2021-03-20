NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade Kristaps Porzingis For Luka Doncic's 'New Sidekick,' Per 'Basketball Insiders'

The Dallas Mavericks traded for Kristaps Porzingis in 2019 with the hope that pairing him with Luka Doncic would give them a legitimate chance of dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning a title. Unfortunately, things didn't go as smoothly as they expected. Though Porzingis remains a dominant presence when he's on the floor, the major problem is his inability to stay healthy.

If they are serious about achieving their main goal, the Mavericks might have to strongly consider giving Doncic a more durable superstar running mate.