Lori Harvey Squats Deep In Sheer Pool Dress

Lori Harvey is squatting deep and going completely see-through while poolside. The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan, big-time gaining the Instagram followers since commencing her relationship with People's "Sexiest Man Alive" last year, made it both classy and sexy for her 3.4 million followers today, posing in a gorgeous photo and likely earning herself some influencer cash. Lori was shouting out Matte Collection swimwear, and the gorgeous shot is getting plenty of likes. See why below.