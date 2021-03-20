Lori Harvey Squats Deep In Sheer Pool Dress

Lori was there to celebrate Jordan turning 34 earlier this year, but a source reporting to Hollywood Life told fans to expect reason.

“No one should anticipate an engagement between Michael and Lori this year, although it wouldn’t be a bad thing. But, they’re enjoying being a couple, traveling and celebrating birthdays together,” they said, adding:

"Michael would like more privacy and won’t be talking about his relationship much or at all, but to say it is going well would be a drastic understatement."

See more photos of Lori below!