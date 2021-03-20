Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Chanel West Coast's Sheer Undies Bring Unzipped 'Ridiculousness'

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Thigh Gap With Dress Blown Up

Celebrities

Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Bulldogs Cheer

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Lori Harvey Squats Deep In Sheer Pool Dress

Lori Harvey in a selfie
LoriHarvey/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lori Harvey is squatting deep and going completely see-through while poolside. The 24-year-old model and girlfriend to "Black Panther" actor Michael B. Jordan, big-time gaining the Instagram followers since commencing her relationship with People's "Sexiest Man Alive" last year, made it both classy and sexy for her 3.4 million followers today, posing in a gorgeous photo and likely earning herself some influencer cash. Lori was shouting out Matte Collection swimwear, and the gorgeous shot is getting plenty of likes. See why below.

Stuns Whatever She Wears

Lori Harvey in bed in white
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Lori ups her career game with a new Naked Wardrobe collab. The model, who also boasts high-profile friends including model Jordyn Woods and singer Normani, was solo today and seemingly enjoying both the limelight and the good weather. 

Seen squatting down and showing off her super-toned legs and beautiful, sun-kissed face, Lori posed in a skin-tight, animal-print dress that was fully sheer, going black-and-white as she peeped a black bikini top underneath the racy fabrics. 

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!

Lori Harvey poolside in bikini
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Lori, also wearing white kitten heel mules, looked downwards for a glam finish, using only a sun emoji and shouting out Matte Collection, a brand also influenced for by pal Jordyn Woods.

The likes are out of control, with over a quarter of a million left before the post was five hours old. Lori, who made 2020 headlines for splitting from rapper Future, is now the talk of the town for having upgraded to new boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. Sources, however, say they're taking it a reasonable pace.

See Her And Michael. B Jordan Below!

Lori Harvey poolside in dress
LoriHarvey/Instagram

Lori was there to celebrate Jordan turning 34 earlier this year, but a source reporting to Hollywood Life told fans to expect reason.

“No one should anticipate an engagement between Michael and Lori this year, although it wouldn’t be a bad thing. But, they’re enjoying being a couple, traveling and celebrating birthdays together,” they said, adding:

"Michael would like more privacy and won’t be talking about his relationship much or at all, but to say it is going well would be a drastic understatement." 

See more photos of Lori below!

Calls Media Attention 'Definitely Frustrating'

Lori Harvey by the ocean
LoriHarvey/Instagram

2020, a big year for Lori, also brought the model speaking on a Pretty Little Thing podcast as she admitted finding the media frenzy over her "definitely frustrating."  The stepdaughter to TV personality Steve Harvey added:

“I think I’ve developed tough skin through it all. If someone wants to think the worst of you, they’re going to think the worst of you no matter what you say. You can’t defend a lie. I think it’s a lot of things that are false about me in the media because clickbait is very real."

Latest Headlines

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

March 20, 2021

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Thigh Gap With Dress Blown Up

March 20, 2021

Britney Spears All Spaghetti Straps With Red-Hot Karaoke

March 20, 2021

Another Woman Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harassment

March 19, 2021

Olivia Munn Raves Over President Joe Biden's Remarks On The Atlanta Shootings

March 19, 2021

Chanel West Coast All Curves In Jessica Rabbit Corset

March 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.