Britney Spears All Spaghetti Straps With Red-Hot Karaoke

Scroll for the video. It comes as Britney fronts media outlets both for The New York Times-released "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, plus the singer continuing to battle 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her 2008-commenced conservatorship.

Today taking fans way back, Britney updated with an indoor video seeing her take over the mic and serenade the camera while swaying her killer hips and looking sexy and classy in a little black dress with super-thin straps. The vocals have now clocked over 500,000 views in just 35 minutes.