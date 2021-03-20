Trending Stories
Britney Spears All Spaghetti Straps With Red-Hot Karaoke

Britney Spears smiles at an event
BritneySpears/Instagram
Britney Spears
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is proving she absolutely can sing with a rare karaoke throwback from Singapore. The 39-year-old pop princess, who shot to fame as a teen with "...Baby One More Time" today posted a never-before-seen karaoke video sent to her by mom Lynne Spears. Posting for her 28.8 million Instagram followers, Britney finally laid to rest the years of talk that rival songstress Christina Aguilera has a better voice, with the "Circus" singer seen singing like a total angel while in a sexy, spaghetti strap dress. Check it out below. 

Voice Of An Angel

Britney Spears smiles in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. It comes as Britney fronts media outlets both for The New York Times-released "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, plus the singer continuing to battle 68-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her 2008-commenced conservatorship.

Today taking fans way back, Britney updated with an indoor video seeing her take over the mic and serenade the camera while swaying her killer hips and looking sexy and classy in a little black dress with super-thin straps. The vocals have now clocked over 500,000 views in just 35 minutes. 

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Britney Spears in red top
BritneySpears/Instagram

All singing her heart out and with darker hair seen tied up in a simple ponytail, the Grammy winner then took to her caption, writing:

"Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤 !!!! She said “You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!” I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!!"

The singer then confirmed the video as dating back to one of the "first" trips she took alone.

See Her Karaoke Below!

Britney Spears poolside in bikini
BritneySpears/Instagram

A heart-warming addition saw Spears admit: "Mostly I just remember saying “WOW Singapore” 🇸🇬😍!!!!!"

The video comes as Britney continues to ignore the media frenzy over her, but she did make even bigger headlines this week for being spotted for the first time since the documentary during a skimpy Starbucks run with one of her sons and 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. That Instagram account has been busy, though, with everything from fashion shows to shorts spinning. See the dancing after the video.

Scroll For Her Pajama Shorts Dance

Britney Spears indoor yoga pose
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney this week delivered yet another of her legendary home dance videos, seen spinning around in tiny pajama shorts and throwing out a red rose emoji. Also continuing to clap back at allegations that her Instagram photos are old or recycled, Britney updated in a stunning floral crop top yesterday, shutting down the haters and writing:

"This was yesterday 📸 ... nope not kidding wise a-ses 😜😜😜😜😜😜 !!!! True f-cking story ... it was yesterday !!!!!!"

#FreeBritney remains behind Spears all the way.

