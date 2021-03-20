Britney Spears All Spaghetti Straps With Red-Hot Karaoke

Britney Spears is proving she absolutely can sing with a rare karaoke throwback from Singapore. The 39-year-old pop princess, who shot to fame as a teen with "...Baby One More Time" today posted a never-before-seen karaoke video sent to her by mom Lynne Spears. Posting for her 28.8 million Instagram followers, Britney finally laid to rest the years of talk that rival songstress Christina Aguilera has a better voice, with the "Circus" singer seen singing like a total angel while in a sexy, spaghetti strap dress. Check it out below.