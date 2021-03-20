Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Chanel West Coast's Sheer Undies Bring Unzipped 'Ridiculousness'

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Thigh Gap With Dress Blown Up

Jamie Lynn Spears Unbuttoned For Pantless Bulldogs Cheer

Demi Rose Parades Braless In Dress With No Front

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Dua Lipa in front of red backdrop and close up.
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole
Music
Treva Bowdoin

Dua Lipa treated her 62.8 million Instagram followers to a fun photo dump full of sweet surprises on Friday. The 25-year-old British singer gave her fans a glimpse inside her life away from the spotlight after making a glamorous appearance at the Grammys last weekend. In one shot, the Best Pop Vocal Album winner got a bit cheeky by sharing a view up her skirt while she was performing a mundane morning ritual. She described her slideshow as a "sugar rush," and it included more than one saccharine snapshot. 

Sugar, Sparkles & Spice

Dua Lipa lifts leg up onstage in pink ensemble.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Keep scrolling on down to see Dua's panties peek. Her slideshow began with a closeup of her attention-grabbing eye makeup. Her eyelids were dusted with bright pink eye shadow that was loaded with glitter. It looked a lot like the same dazzling makeup that she wore at the Grammy Awards. 

Up next was a snapshot of the type of decadent dessert that a performer might desire to indulge in after wearing a revealing bra and underwear set for an energetic Grammys performance of two of her hit songs. The treat was a large sundae topped with chocolate fudge, bananas, nuts, and colorful candy pieces. 

Looking Cute While Trying To Be Cavity-Free

Dua Lipa holds Grammy Award onstage in sparkly butterfly gown.
Gettyimages | Kevin Winter

Dua's third photo was the spicy bathroom selfie below. It showed the responsible recording artist taking care of the aftermath of all that sugar. She practiced good oral hygiene by brushing her teeth, and she looked cute while doing it. The "Don't Start Now" hitmaker had on a white sleeveless mini dress with drawstrings at the sides. The tight white garment was emblazoned with an image of an adorable kitten draped over a napping puppy. 

Dua lifted one leg up and rested her foot on the bathroom counter, revealing that her fab footwear was a pair of neon yellow boots with mid-calf shafts and high heels. She also flashed her Day-Glo orange undies.

More Sweet Treats

Dua Lipa brushes teeth and takes a selfie.
Instagram | Dua Lipa

Dua's collection of pics included one of boyfriend Anwar Hadid, the 21-year-old brother of fellow models Bella and Gigi Hadid. He was pictured cuddling Dexter, the adorable rescue pup that he and Dua adopted together. The couple seems to be happier than ever, with Anwar treating his girlfriend to an incredible Grammys after-party last weekend. The bash's butterfly theme was seemingly coordinated with the dress that Dua accepted her award in.  

In Dua's final photo, two of her pals, photographer Lauren Leekley and musician Savannah Hudson, were shown looking comfy on a couch. 

An '80s Legend Responds

 

Dua's photo collection racked up over 1.9 million likes from her online admirers. Her fans also left scores of messages in the comments section. One of the Instagram users who took the time to do so was '80s pop icon Debbie Gibson, whose hits include "Lost in Your Eyes" and "Shake Your Love."

"You are LIVING your LIFE ! I love seeing that ! It’s empowering to all. Gooooo girl," Debbie wrote. 

Dua's IG shares are always massively popular. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans previously kept pressing the like button after the singer shared shots of herself rocking a black cut-out dress during a trip to Mexico. 

