Dua Lipa Flashes Undies In Kitty Mini Dress

Dua Lipa treated her 62.8 million Instagram followers to a fun photo dump full of sweet surprises on Friday. The 25-year-old British singer gave her fans a glimpse inside her life away from the spotlight after making a glamorous appearance at the Grammys last weekend. In one shot, the Best Pop Vocal Album winner got a bit cheeky by sharing a view up her skirt while she was performing a mundane morning ritual. She described her slideshow as a "sugar rush," and it included more than one saccharine snapshot.