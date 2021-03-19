Another Woman Accuses Andrew Cuomo Of Sexual Harraseement

Yet another woman is accusing Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harraseement and inappropriate behavior.

Alyssa McGrath, an employee of the governor’s office, told The New York Times that Cuomo repeatedly demeaned her, made suggestive comments, commented on her looks and ogled her body.

McGrath, 33, is the first woman who currently works for Cuomo to publicly accuse him of sexual harraseement. Seven other women, mostly former Cuomo administration officials, have made similar allegations.

McGrath's story echoes those told by other young women.