UFC Rumors: Title Fight Set As Khabib Nurmagomedov Retires

UFC president Dana White said undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has no intention of returning to the octagon. But who will replace the heavyweight champion? Scroll down to see the title fight White has set up after meeting with Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas on March 18.

White had held out hope that Numagomedov would fight again, but the champion will remain retired with an unblemished 29-0 record.

"Khabib is retired and doesn’t wanna hold up the division," White told ESPN. "Tonight was our final meeting and he is retired."