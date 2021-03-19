Sommer Ray Opens Wide In Cupped Metallic Bikini

Sommer Ray is opening it wide in a beyond-skimpy metallic bikini and broadcasting it all over Instagram. The fitness model and Instagram A-Lister, followed by 25.8 million, made her Friday activity swimwear central, with the Sommer Ray's Shop founder also making sure fans shop her trendy brand. Posting sexy and goofy content in her trademark style, Sommer flaunted her killer body for yet another reminder of her sensational figure, but the agenda was strictly business. Check out the metallic bikini below.