Sommer Ray Opens Wide In Cupped Metallic Bikini

Sommer Ray close up
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is opening it wide in a beyond-skimpy metallic bikini and broadcasting it all over Instagram. The fitness model and Instagram A-Lister, followed by 25.8 million, made her Friday activity swimwear central, with the Sommer Ray's Shop founder also making sure fans shop her trendy brand. Posting sexy and goofy content in her trademark style, Sommer flaunted her killer body for yet another reminder of her sensational figure, but the agenda was strictly business. Check out the metallic bikini below.

It's Always Bikini Season

Sommer Ray bikini selfie
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Sommer, who has been making headlines this month for dripping mad sweat in her swimwear while showing off a waist-trainer poolside, was seemingly proving that the fitness equipment she was promoting has true benefits.

Parading around all stripped down to an underwire, cupped, and silver bikini today, the Colorado native sent out bombshell vibes as she toyed with her hair, with the outdoor video bringing a giant grin and the blonde opening her mouth wide for a joyful finish.

Keep Scrolling For The Video!

Sommer Ray in jeans with LV bag
SommerRay/Instagram

Throwing out her curves to music, Sommer then took to her caption with a reminder of the empire she largely runs from her Instagram, writing:

"Shooting for the new @shopsommerray 2021 swim drop
😝💛☀️ you guys will loveeeeee!"

Fans, throwing Ray over 50,000 likes in under 30 minutes, are all over it. "I'm yours, baby," one replied. Comments are, of course, more intense over on the model's TikTok, where requests for her to "do the WAP dance" fill virtually every post. See her bikini shower after the video!

See Her Hot Mom Below!

Sommer Ray in bikini shower
SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer might be making headlines, but she's got competition from hot mom Shannon Ray, this year in the news for joining adult subscription site OnlyFans. Sommer did, however, recently shout out her mother in a twinning bikini shot, writing:

"My most favorite human. such a strong badass women who raised me. i hope she inspires u the way she inspires me.. i always talk about her age, because i think she’s a huge inspiration to girls/women/boys/men everywhere."

See the bikini shot with mom Shannon below.

Learning From The Best

Sommer Ray and mom in bikinis
SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer, who follows in her model mother's footsteps, added that her mom's mind is "powerful," continuing: 

"She’s almost 57 but embraces & loves every year. (haters will say it’s surgery and all kinds of stuff but that’s simply not true) her mindset is so inspiring. honestly could be part of the reason she looks so good for her age, (genetics don’t hurt either lol) but the mind is very powerful!"

Ray is also fresh from showing off the perks of her career with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

