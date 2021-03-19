Trending Stories
Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Celebrities

Salma Hayek All Legs For Muddy Veggies Snack Session

Instagram Models

Alexa Collins Gives Off 'Schoolgirl Vibes' In Ruffled Miniskirt For Triple Update

Celebrities

Inanna Sarkis Commands Attention In Thong Bikini During Desert Escape

President Biden Doing 'Fine' After Repeatedly Falling On Air Force One Steps, Aides Say

President Joe Biden delivers a speech.
Shutterstock | 203713731
White House
Damir Mujezinovic

White House aides brushed off concerns about President Joe Biden's health on Friday, after he struggled to climb the stairs to board Air Force One.

As the video below shows, earlier today, while boarding Air Force One for a trip to Georgia, Biden repeatedly slipped, stumbled and fell, struggling to climb the steps. 

Eventually, the president dropped to a knee, collected himself and boarded the plane.

But, as The Hill reported, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both claim Biden is doing fine.

Biden Didn't Require Medical Attention

According to Bedingfield, the commander-in-chief did not injure himself when he slipped on the steps and he did not even require medical attention.

"I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him," the White House communications director wrote in a Twitter message.

"Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs," she added.

Biden Is 'Doing 100 Percent'

Jean-Pierre echoed Bedingfield, stressing that the president, who is 78 years old, is "doing fine." She also noted that it was windy and suggested that anyone would have struggled to climb the steps and board the plane.

"It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself. He is doing 100 percent," Jean-Pierre said.

As The Hill noted, Biden injured his foot earlier this year and wore a walking boot for several weeks. He reportedly slipped on a bathroom mat after one of his dogs approached him.

Conservatives Question Biden's Health

Conservative political and media figures pointed to Biden's failure to climb the steps as evidence of his cognitive and physical decline.

Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump's eldest son, argued that members of the press treated his father much differently.

"I remember the press bashing Trump for touching the rail once. Biden falls repeatedly but I’m sure he’s the picture of health," Trump Jr. wrote in a Twitter post.

'No wonder all our enemies are pouncing simultaneously and mocking him publicly," he added.

Biden Remains Popular

Biden also has a tendency to misspeak and make gaffes. For instance, earlier this week, he called his second-in-command, Kamala Harris, "president." Though right-wing figures have seized on the president's mistakes, voters do not seem to care about them.

In the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll, Biden's approval rating stood at 62 percent. 

In the same poll, an overwhelming majority of voters -- including nearly half of Republicans -- said they approve of the Biden administration's 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief law, which includes stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits.

Latest Headlines

Christina Milian Shows Off Her Sultry Side In Latest Instagram Share

March 19, 2021

Alexa Collins Is Spring-Ready In Gorgeous Ruffled Mini Dress

March 19, 2021

Kamala Harris' Marijuana Use Resurfaces As Joe Biden Administration Purges Staffers For Using Drug

March 19, 2021

Nina Serebrova Looks 'Pure' In White Mini Dress With Dazzling Neckline

March 19, 2021

Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Carly Confronts Elizabeth

March 19, 2021

Lindsey Pelas Shares Late Night Selfies & Claims She's 'Thirsty'

March 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.