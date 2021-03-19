President Biden Doing 'Fine' After Repeatedly Falling On Air Force One Steps, Aides Say

White House aides brushed off concerns about President Joe Biden's health on Friday, after he struggled to climb the stairs to board Air Force One.

As the video below shows, earlier today, while boarding Air Force One for a trip to Georgia, Biden repeatedly slipped, stumbled and fell, struggling to climb the steps.

Eventually, the president dropped to a knee, collected himself and boarded the plane.

But, as The Hill reported, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both claim Biden is doing fine.