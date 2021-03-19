Trending Stories
Christina Milian Shows Off Her Sultry Side In Latest Instagram Share

Christina Milian rocks a flirty low ponytail on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Singer and actress Christina Milian tantalized her 6.5 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking hot duo of snaps in which she wore a black lingerie set with floral embellishments.

Christina is an ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand Savage x Fenty, which is the label behind the look she wore in the update. She made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption, as well as in the first slide, in case any of her followers wanted to pick up the look for themselves.

Semi-Sheer Seduction

The photo was captured in a simple space, with white brick walls and a printed red rug laid out beneath Christina. Light illuminated her figure, giving her skin a breathtaking glow as she posed for the snaps.

The lingerie she wore was a one-piece bodysuit crafted from a semi-sheer black mesh material with a polka dot detail. The garment had structured cups with colorful flowers in a row along the top of each cup, adding a pop of color to the look.

Buxom Bombshell

Thin black straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms exposed, and the cups revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage.

The look also had a unique v-shaped cut-out that stretched from below her breasts to just above her belly button, with thin straps criss-crossing the opening.

The sides of the bodysuit were high-cut, stretching over her hips in a silhouette that accentuated her legs while also highlighting her hourglass curves.

Christina made a bold style statement with her hair, rocking a straight, shaggy look with blunt bangs that framed her flawless features to perfection.

Dangerous Curves

In the first snap she had one foot tucked beneath her thigh and the other stretched out beside her as she gazed seductively at the camera. She rested one hand on her knee for the casual pose.

The second photo was taken from further away, and showed Christina kneeling on the carpet with her heels tucked under her shapely rear.

She kept her gaze fixed on the camera, and the alternate angle showed her growing baby bump off as the thin mesh fabric stretched over her belly.

Voluptuous Vixen

She paired the steamy duo of shots with a caption referencing a lyric in her song "Dip It Low," and her fans were racing to hit the like button, with the post racking up over 63,800 likes in just 52 minutes.

"Gorgeous," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"You are so beautiful," another added.

Her latest post wasn't the first in which she rocked a Savage x Fenty ensemble. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, she slayed in a series of snaps in which she wore a floral-print bodysuit for a bold look.

