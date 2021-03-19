Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

Paula Manzanal headed into the weekend with a stunning Instagram post that gave her 2.1 million followers on the platform a taste of summer. The Peruvian beauty queen was beach-ready in a chic swimsuit with an eye-catching lace-up front, giving off vacation vibes as she posed in a splendid tropical setting.

The 27-year-old social media sensation, who boasts an additional 1.3 million followers on TikTok, accompanied the post with an uplifting message that added to the easy-going tone of the snap.