Paula Manzanal Stuns In Lace-Up Swimsuit For Gorgeous Tropical Shoot

Paula Manzanal looks gorgeous in low-cut white top.
Instagram | Paula Manzanal
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Paula Manzanal headed into the weekend with a stunning Instagram post that gave her 2.1 million followers on the platform a taste of summer. The Peruvian beauty queen was beach-ready in a chic swimsuit with an eye-catching lace-up front, giving off vacation vibes as she posed in a splendid tropical setting.

The 27-year-old social media sensation, who boasts an additional 1.3 million followers on TikTok, accompanied the post with an uplifting message that added to the easy-going tone of the snap.

"Life is too short to be upset."

Pretty In Pink

The gorgeous blonde was pretty in pink, rocking a bubblegum bathing suit that flattered her fair skin tone and golden tresses. The one-piece featured a plummeting neckline that was further emphasized by a hot-pink lace-up panel. Similar details decorated the sides of the high-cut swimsuit, gashing all the way up both flanks and tying on her hips with coquettish bows draping down.   

Paula accessorized with a pair of coordinating cuff bracelets, which she wore on the same wrist. She adorned her décolletage with a gold necklace sporting a stylish star-shaped pendant.

Tropical Paradise

The Bang Energy model was snapped against a scenic green scenery populated with dense foliage. She stood beside a towering tree trunk next to a couple of sizeable boulders, which appeared to border a tall lake bank. 

A tranquil pool of turquoise water could be seen in the background, adding an extra pop of color. Wild shrubbery completed the view, which also included a narrow bridge that was visible in the slightly blurred backdrop.

Paula exuded exotism as she sunk her fingers into her tousled mane and fixed the camera with an intense gaze. She held her back perfectly straight and gracefully crossed one leg over the other in a sultry pose that highlighted her curvy, hourglass frame. Her supple shins were cut off from the frame, which only partly captured Paula's lissome pins.

Fans Show Their Appreciation 

Followers made quick work of showing their love for the captivating upload. The photo garnered a little over 14,000 likes in just the first two hours of posting. 

Many of her online admirers and fellow models, such as Valeria Orsini, Jamila Dahabreh, and Macarena Gastaldo, left gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans opted to express their admiration with emoji as they struggled with words.

"You are literally the definition of perfection," raved one person.

"More than perfect," chimed in another fan.

"You're the cutest ever," read a third message.

"Wow lovely outfit and shot," wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Rocking The Lace-Up Look

Paula appears to have a penchant for lace-up swimwear. The model recently rocked the look in a two-part series that captured her poolside. In that upload, she wore a bright-yellow top that laced in the front and white bottoms with a yellow trim.

The bathing suit was from popular swimwear brand, Fragolis, whose mandate is to celebrate curves as indicated on its website. Fragolis also made the one-piece that Paula wore in her March 19 update, as revealed by a photo of her in the same outfit posted on the label's Instagram page earlier today.   

