As Joe Biden's administration fires staffers for past marijuana use, Vice President Kamala Harris' past use has come under scrutiny.

"So despite the fact that weed is legal in D.C., the Biden White House has suspended/fired/replaced staffers who have used marijuana in the past. So why ain’t Kamala Harris fired?" tweeted former Democratic congressional candidate Salem Snow.

Snow added that he realizes the elected nature of Harris' position and is trying to underline the "utter hypocrisy & unethical nature" of the Biden administraiton's recent purge.