Her top was from Oh Polly, and she tagged the brand's own Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the first slide. The statement piece had a bodice that resembled a corset, with sculpted cups and vertical seaming. The hem was asymmetrical, dipping low in the front and stretching slightly higher on each side, showing off a tantalizing sliver of skin.

The garment had two straps that extended over her shoulders, and sleeves that began halfway down her upper arm and went beyond her wrists, the cuffs covering some of her hands.

The sleeves were voluminous, and the look made a major style statement.