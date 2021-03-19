Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Massive Thigh Gap In Minuscule Spandex

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns In Simple White T-Shirt With Bold Jewelry

Basketball

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Exploring Trade Routes' To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Pelicans

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Blockbuster Would Send Buddy Hield & Hassan Whiteside To Warriors

Celebrities

Gymnast Aly Raisman All Balls In Swimsuit Surprise

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Acquire John Collins For Package Centered On Marcus Smart In Proposed Blockbuster

Nina Serebrova Looks 'Pure' In White Mini Dress With Dazzling Neckline

Nina Serebrova rocks lacy pink lingerie and bold jewelry.
Instagram | Nina Serebrova
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Nina Serebrova was a vision in white in her most recent Instagram update on Friday, March 19. The Russian model looked radiant in a gorgeous mini dress from Catwalk Connection, a bodycon-fit number that perfectly showcased her lean figure. 

The brunette beauty's luscious mane was beautifully emphasized by the bright-white apparel, which also complemented her fair skin tone. Likewise, her perfect hourglass shape was also highlighted in the form-fitting garment that elegantly accentuated her curves.

The Miami-based model took the dress for a spin out in Palm Beach, Florida, posing for a trio of shots that gave her audience plenty to admire. Nina used a geotag to show her location and made sure to tag the brand that provided her outfit.

 

Classic Cut & Eye-Popping Embellishments

The figure-hugging dress was a strappy design with a revealing neckline that left plenty of décolletage on display. Its simple, classic cut was balanced out by flashy embellishments in the form of beaded fringes draping down from the top side of the dress.

The glittery decorations rendered the daring neckline all the more eye-popping, adding a jazzy tone to the posh look.

The outfit was complete with a conservative hemline that grazed just above the knee, tastefully showing off Nina's supple legs.

 

Accessories On Point

The Belarus native spruced up the dress with chic jewelry encrusted with white stones. She sported sophisticated drop-down earrings and rocked a layered necklace with a flower-shaped pendant that added femininity to the bold look. 

She also wore a pair of rings on her fingers, which included a statement piece that complemented the necklace.

Nina styled her long tresses with a deep side-part, allowing her locks to spill freely over her back and shoulder. Her manicure was also on point and seemed to feature a subtle, pastel-pink shade. 

A Slew Of Sultry Poses

The Bang Energy model posed with both hands on her waist, flaunting her hourglass curves as she cocked her hip and put one leg in front of the other. The first two photos were cropped at the knee and offered a closer view of her dress. The final snap captured Nina's statuesque figure in all of its splendor and revealed she was perched atop a pair of Perspex sandals with metallic, stiletto heels.  

The last picture also provided a better look at Nina's surroundings. The model was snapped in an ornate alcove that included a sumptuous fountain and scenic greenery. 

Piling On Fans' Praise 

Fans seemed impressed with the offering, rewarding the post with 7,750 likes and over 130 comments, all within the first hour of the photos going live on her account.

"You look fabulous girl," said one person.

"Nice to see you all classy," chimed in a second admirer.

"I like how beautiful the color looks to you," a third fan complimented Nina's dress.

The social media star can often be seen modeling Catwalk Connection outfits on her page. Just last week, she thrilled her audience with an edgy look as she slipped into a sleek longline leather jacket and black velvet shorts. That upload has earned more than 28,600 likes and close to 400 messages. 

Latest Headlines

Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': Carly Confronts Elizabeth

March 19, 2021

Lindsey Pelas Shares Late Night Selfies & Claims She's 'Thirsty'

March 19, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Arches Back With Dress Blown Up

March 19, 2021

Plastic Nanoparticles Can Pass Through Pregnant Rats To Their Fetuses, New Research Reveals

March 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Clippers 'Exploring Trade Routes' To Acquire Lonzo Ball From Pelicans

March 19, 2021

Cindy Prado Rocks Tiny Daisy Dukes In Steamy Instagram Share

March 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.