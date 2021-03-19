Nina Serebrova Looks 'Pure' In White Mini Dress With Dazzling Neckline

Nina Serebrova was a vision in white in her most recent Instagram update on Friday, March 19. The Russian model looked radiant in a gorgeous mini dress from Catwalk Connection, a bodycon-fit number that perfectly showcased her lean figure.

The brunette beauty's luscious mane was beautifully emphasized by the bright-white apparel, which also complemented her fair skin tone. Likewise, her perfect hourglass shape was also highlighted in the form-fitting garment that elegantly accentuated her curves.

The Miami-based model took the dress for a spin out in Palm Beach, Florida, posing for a trio of shots that gave her audience plenty to admire. Nina used a geotag to show her location and made sure to tag the brand that provided her outfit.